Sex Education Season 4 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

In today's climate, it's rare for TV shows to get to say goodbye.

Far too often, they're cut short long before they're supposed to end.

That won't be the case with Sex Education.

As cast members announced their departures, fans wondered whether Netflix would try to keep the show alive.

Thankfully, we learned last month that Sex Education Season 4 will bring the show to its end.

Our favorite characters are back in newly released photos, but everything has changed.

At the end of Sex Education Season 3, Moordale High was shut down, and Maeve went to school in the U.S.

They were the perfect developments to shake up the dynamics before the final episodes.

We'll start with the most surprising photo: Adam and his father appear to find some common ground.

Who would have thought that would ever happen? Michael has always had too high expectations for his son, but things may be moving in the right direction for them.

With this being the end of the story, it would be nice for them to end things peacefully.

The tricky part will be whether Michael takes accountability for his actions.

We also see Otis and his mother conversing, seemingly about the new baby in the house.

Jean had a difficult birth, with Otis (and us viewers) worrying whether she would pull through.

It's hard to tell where Jean's story will go this season, but I'm sure her brush with death will have put a lot of things into perspective.

Otis will probably be struggling because Maeve has left England for the U.S.

They came close to getting together on Sex Education Season 3 Episode 8, but something always seems to tear them apart.

We know Dan Levy will be a pivotal part of Maeve'e story, so we're intrigued to find out what comes next.

Maeve left a lot behind, so the big question for her will be whether her decision was worth it.

Then, we have a photo of Ruby at Cavendish. Will she remain the "it girl," or will she find herself navigating uncharted territory as she's deemed one of the new kids in the school?

Ruby is an excellent character, so hopefully, the writers have a satisfying arc planned for her.

Then there's Aimee, who is moving on to this next chapter of her life without her best friend.

It remains unclear if Maeve will return to England before the series concludes, but it'd be unfortunate not to cross paths with her former friends.

The beauty of the final season is that all of the characters are dealing with new things.

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College," the logline for the final season teases.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again."

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal," the Netflix synopsis continues.

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Sex Education returns on September 21.

For now, check out the Sex Education Season 4 promo below.

