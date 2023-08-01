Suspicion: Uma Thurman Drama Canceled at Apple TV+

No news is good news... until it's bad news.

Apple TV+ has canceled its Uma Thurman drama series Suspicion after a single season.

Deadline first reported the news a year and a half after its freshman finale.

"When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question," the logline teased.

"As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the F.B.I. to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted."

"Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Like other streaming services, Apple TV+ is becoming more cutthroat with renew/cancel decisions.

The streaming service canceled The Mosquito Coast after two seasons recently, as well as the Charlie Hunnam drama Shantaram after just one.

High Desert also recently got canceled. The streaming service is thought to have renewed more marginal performers in its infancy.

But now that it has broken through with shows like Ted Lasso and Silo, it can afford to make decisions to end series that aren't performing up to expectations.

Apple shows are expensive. You don't attract A-list talent at a cut cost, so there are much higher expectations for these shows.

What are your thoughts on the T.V. news?

Will you miss Suspicion, or did you expect it to get the pink slip?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.