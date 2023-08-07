TCA Awards 2023: Succession and The Bear Lead the Way

TCA Awards 2023: Succession and The Bear Lead the WayPaul Dailly at .
The Television Critics Association announced the winners for the 39th annual awards on Monday.
As expected, it was another clean sweep for Succession and The Bear -- both of which have been awards magnets since their debuts.
Check out the complete list of winners below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Sarah Snook, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Bill Hader, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face — WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)
Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)
Bluey (Disney+) — WINNER
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)
Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)
Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)
Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Sesame Street (Max)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)
American Born Chinese (Disney+)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
Jane (Apple TV+)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) — WINNER
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Andor (Disney+)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX) — WINNER
The Last of Us (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEEF (Netflix) — WINNER
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX for Hulu)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
The Patient (FX for Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner) — WINNER
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)
Barry (HBO)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX for Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX for Hulu) — WINNER
The Other Two (Max)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX for Hulu)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner) — WINNER
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ziwe (Showtime)
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Succession (HBO) — WINNER
The Bear (FX for Hulu)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Other Two (Max)
The White Lotus (HBO)
