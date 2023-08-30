The Afterparty Exclusive Sneak Peek: Isabel Details Her Nightmarish Year

at .

Oh, Isabel, how will you get out of this one?

The Afterparty Season 2 continues on Wednesdays on Apple TV+, and TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the penultimate episode of the season.

If you've been watching, you know each episode explores a different character's account of the inciting incident.

Elizabeth Perkins on Afterparty - The Afterparty

In keeping with the show's tradition, we also get a story told through the lens of popular film genres to match the storyteller's perspective.

Elizabeth Perkins has been killing it this season, and her portrayal of Isabel continues to delight with the penultimate episode.

Elizabeth on Afterparty - The Afterparty

Isabel's take on her year since the shocking death of her husband includes various nods to the past as the series takes the form of a '50s psychological melodrama.

The series is a masterclass in acting because it utilizes different genres to tell a story infused with comedy and drama.

The exclusive clip shows Isabel spiraling after a question about who Gail is gives her pause.

Will this moment paint her as a huge villain in the eyes of those she's telling the story to?

Elizabeth Perkins on Season 2 - The Afterparty

We don't know, but we do know that an Alfred Hitchcock lookalike is thrown in for good measure.

Pretty neat, right?

Check out the clip below.

The Afterparty Season 2 features returning cast Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao.

Perkins joined the cast this season alongside John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

On The Afterparty Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect.

Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Love Is In The Air For These TV Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Afterparty Quotes

This is more than a prank. This is a metaphor for society’s illusion of stability.

Ned

Get the cornstarch. The plot thickens.

Detective Danner

The Afterparty

The Afterparty Photos

Elizabeth Perkins on Afterparty - The Afterparty
Elizabeth on Afterparty - The Afterparty
Elizabeth Perkins on Season 2 - The Afterparty
New Suspects - The Afterparty
Before the Disaster - The Afterparty
Tiffany Haddish Returns - The Afterparty
  1. The Afterparty
  2. The Afterparty Exclusive Sneak Peek: Isabel Details Her Nightmarish Year