The Masked Singer Sets Earlier Season 10 Premiere Date, FOX Promises Huge Changes

The Masked Singer is gearing up for its milestone tenth season on FOX.

The hit reality TV series will return to the network earlier than planned in the fall.

A special episode will air Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. live to all timezones following the FOX NFL Double Header.

Yes, you read that right. The series is going live for the season premiere.

"The premiere will deliver a special celebrity performance and reveal – one of the biggest, can't-miss unmaskings in the show's history," the network promises.

There will also be some familiar faces with Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, & Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito pairing up for all-new duet performances – unmasked!

We should note that the competition won't begin for over two weeks after the premiere, and it will be very different when it does.

The competition will officially begin in the period premiere airing Wednesday, September 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The legacy continues with an all-new format with three incredible groups and special Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

With sixteen total celebrity singers, season ten boasts amazingly intricate new costumes, including "Donut," "Anteater," "Hawk," "Hibiscus," and a life-size "S'More!"

The milestone season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including "Trolls Night," ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together.

There will also be a special "Harry Potter Night" episode airing the week of Halloween and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections from the legendary superstar.

Other themes include: "NFL Night," "One Hit Wonders," "Disco," "2000s Night," "I Wanna Rock," and "Soundtrack of My Life."

"The themes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design…and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask." FOX teases.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, The Masked Singer Season 10 will feature many returning faces.

The series has been a mammoth success for the network, so FOX wants to go all out for the premiere -- and beyond.

