Come Fly with Me Takes Viewers on a Thrilling and Heartwarming Adventure

Prepare to take flight as Hallmark Media introduces a one-of-a-kind sky-high romance.

Hallmark has a history of showcasing the military in their movies, and Come Fly with Me takes the tradition to new heights.

We’re used to seeing the military representing the heart of America, the pride in our accomplishments, and, most importantly, how we all care for the community at large.

Most of these movies, such as Holiday for Heroes, My Grown-Up Christmas List, or Welcome Home Warrior, use a holiday backdrop to explore family and charity.

Come Fly With Me, premiering Friday, September 15 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, brings the unbelievable spectacle of the Air Force Thunderbirds to the small screen.

Heather Hemmens stars as Emma Fitzgerald, who arrives at Nellis Air Force Base with her daughter Lucy to begin a two-year assignment as one of the Air Force Thunderbirds.

If you’ve ever visited an airshow or seen the Thunderbirds in action, you know the skill and precision required to complete tactical maneuvers in the air.

It’s quite a site to behold!

It takes a special person to master the art of flying any aircraft, but flying fighter jets is in a class by itself.

There have been very few female Thunderbird pilots, but Come Fly with Me reminds us that women have what it takes to accomplish anything.

Motherhood is an incredible feat that requires great dedication and commitment. Is it any wonder that motherhood and the military could coexist so beautifully with a shared sense of duty between them?

Come Fly with Me takes us places we’ve never gone before, as the US Air Force and the Department of Defense worked closely with the production, with the DOJ giving unprecedented access to film scenes on base, and they shared exciting flight footage to increase the story’s authenticity.

When we think of the great men and women of the military and what they sacrifice for our country, we sometimes forget the sacrifices made by their families.

Come Fly with Me explores how a nomadic military existence impacts family, as Emma’s daughter, Lucy (Pietra Castro), yearns for a home and hearth that will remain long after her mother’s latest assignment.

When Lucy meets Alice (Georgia Acken), a girl who dreams of someday being a pilot herself, and her civilian father, Paul (Niall Matter), the two girls imagine a world different than the ones they’ve come to know.

For Alice, life is precious.

She was diagnosed with a heart condition very young, and her dream of flying signifies a freedom she’s never experienced.

Can Lucy and Alice create a new world by playing matchmaker between their parents?

They’re certainly going to try.

Come Fly with Me tugs at the heartstrings and encourages us to follow our dreams. You’ll never know how high you can soar if you don’t take a chance!

Come Fly with Me premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, September 15 at 8/7c.

