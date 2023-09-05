Disney+ Delays WandaVision & Hawkeye Spinoffs

More changes are on the horizon for Disney+'s slate of series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Agatha Harkness spinoff of WandaVision has been postponed to late 2024.

The series, which wrapped production earlier this year, finds Kathryn Hahn reprising the role she played on WandaVision Season 1.

In addition to the delay, the series has also been given a new title... Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The series has also been called Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness.

Hopefully, the third time's the charm, and this title sticks.

It is unfortunate that we'll be waiting much longer than planned for the series, but there's a good chance the delay is in response to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries also stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), Emma Caulfield Ford, and Debra Jo Rupp

Also getting delayed is the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, which was initially set to launch on November 29, 2023, as a binge release, with all episodes launching on day one.

It's unclear whether the rollout strategy will change when the show finally sees the light of day in January.

Additionally, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonderman have all been bumped from their planned release windows.

Given that all three were not close to completing production, it makes sense, but it could also be that Disney+ wants to slow down the release of MCU content.

If this year has taught us anything, many are tired of the all-encompassing franchise.

Secret Invasion didn't reach the success many expected because of the low stakes.

Meanwhile, Loki Season 2 will proceed with its planned Friday, October 6, global release.

Check out a new promo below.

What are your thoughts on the delays?

Do you think spacing the shows out will make fans more interested in them?

Hit the comments.

