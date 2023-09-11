Drew Barrymore Reacts to Talk Show's Return During Dual Hollywood Strikes: ‘I Own This Choice’

After news broke earlier this month that The Drew Barrymore Show would be back on the air this fall, there have been some big questions.

Series host Drew Barrymore previously walked away from the MTV, film, and television awards, which she was set to host, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes earlier this year.

As a result, observers assumed the talk show would remain off the air.

"I own this choice," Barrymore shared in a statement on Instagram on Sunday.

"We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

"We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," the Charlie's Angels alum added.

She aims to "be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."

"I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible," she added.

"We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air."

"And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Barrymore said that her hosting duties at the MTV Film and TV awards was because it "had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film and television."

"It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was appropriate at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers," she said.

The Writers Guild of America responded to news of the show's return.

"The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the WGA wrote on X.

"The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike.

New episodes of the CBS Media Ventures talk show begin Monday, September 18, 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.