First Look at Melissa Joan Hart in Lifetime's Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story

Lifetime's wildly successful Ripped From the Headlines slate continues into the fall with a shocking new movie headlined by Melissa Joan Hart.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum as you've never seen her before.

The highly-anticipated Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story is set to premiere on Saturday, October 28, on the cable network.

Hart stars opposite Olivia Scriven and Presley Allard in the movie.

"Told through three different perspectives, Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story follows the volatile relationship between three generations of women -- Ella, her daughter Veronica, and her granddaughter Mary, whom she raises for Veronica," the logline shares.

"After Veronica becomes deeply entangled with Willard (Connor McMahon) and later marries him, the lives of all three women take a turn for the worse when Willard becomes increasingly abusive," Lifetime adds.

"Veronica suffers a deep betrayal when her best friend Susan (Celina "Spookyboo" Myers), becomes pregnant with Willard's child, further complicating their toxic relationship, leaving Ella, Mary, and her half-brother Sammy at the mercy of Willard's alcoholic rampages."

"The family fears for their lives, culminating in one horrific night when Willard is shot dead … but the identity of who pulled the trigger is not revealed till the very end."

The cable network has excelled with its Ripped From the Headlines movies and Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story marks Hart's return to the successful programming strand.

She previously headlined last summer's Dirty Little Secret, where she played a hoarder whose daughter plotted an escape to college.

Ripped From the Headlines movies are inspired by stories that dominate the headlines, and they've scored many fans over the years.

They're thought-provoking, high on drama, and manage to snag some of the best stars around.

Mary Bailey's story is heartbreaking and was previously the subject of People Magazine Investigates in June 2022, which aired on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+.

The documentary delved into Mary's upbringing in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and the horror she endured there.

