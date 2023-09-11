The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: Cast, Plot, Premiere Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Do all roads lead back to Gilead?

That's the question we've been asking ourselves ever since the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.

Below, we've rounded up everything we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 -- the hit drama's final season.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Renewal Status

Hulu announced the series would wrap with The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 in September 2022.

"It's been a very, very, very luxurious time that I've had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we'd like to get there as a company," creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller The Hollywood Reporter of the news.

"I'm very glad we're being able to do it on our own terms because I know how lucky that makes us — all the actors and creative people who put their hearts and souls into it — to close up the play the way you want."

"Dropping the curtain the way you want is such a huge privilege," he added.

So, there we have it. The Handmaid's Tale is officially ending.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

An episode order has not been revealed, but the last couple of seasons have clocked in at ten episodes apiece, so if we had to guess, it would be around that level.

By the end of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, the story was beginning to wrap up, so there's a good chance we'll have another short season to bring things to a close.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Cast: Who's In?

It wouldn't be The Handmaid's Tale without Elisabeth Moss. We've watched June's story since The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 Episode 1, and we expect the series to keep Elisabeth Moss at the center of the action.

Based on the events of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 10, Yvonne Strahovski will also be back as Serena.

Other stars continuing for the final chapter are O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and Max Minghella as Nick.

Madeline Brewer and Bradley Whitford are also expected to be back.

There's no telling who else might be back, and there's a good chance there will be some big returns with this being the final season.

We'll keep you up to speed on all the casting news as it comes out.

Is Production on The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Underway?

Aside from a renewal for the sixth and final season, details about the status of the season have been scarce.

In a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bradley Whitford hinted that filming was supposed to begin in August 2023.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, that date has likely been moved into 2024.

Without the actors and writers, there's nothing to film, meaning that we'll be getting an extended hiatus.

The good news? The Handmaid's Tale consistently delivers top-tier TV, so we know it will be worth the wait.

There will be plenty of excitement, given that it is bringing June's journey to a close.

There are many other characters we love, so it will be nice to check back in with them.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: When Will it Premiere?

With the lack of filming updates and dual strikes, there truly is no telling when the show could be back on the air.

If we had to guess, late 2024 or early 2025 would be the likely situation given the above.

Is There a Trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6?

With no filming completed, there's no footage to make a trailer, so we'll be waiting a long time for promotional material for the final season of this Hulu hit.

What Will The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Be About?

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 ended with several cliffhangers, including June & Serena being on a train to Hawaii.

After their tumultuous past, there's no telling what will come next, but we're sure it will be deeply rooted in June's tenacity to take down Gilead and everyone who believes it was the right way of life.

Like countless other handmaids, June wants revenge, but she also knows that the net is closing in around her. She's made many big decisions on the fly that have changed everything.

The possibilities are endless. When you add that it's the final season, we can also expect higher stakes than before.

Where Can Watch The Handmaid's Tale?

The Handmaid's Tale is a Hulu original and will remain that way for the final season.

There has been a bit of synergy between Hulu and Disney+ recently, so there's a chance it could be airing on both streaming services by the time it returns.

The series is also out on DVD and Blu-Ray, so you can still watch the show if you're a collector or don't have Hulu.

Will There Be a Spinoff of The Handmaid's Tale?

The end of The Handmaid's Tale won't mean the end of the series.

The Testaments, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, has been in the works at Hulu since 2019.

At the time of the original series' demise, it was reported that Hulu was moving forward with the sequel.

There have been few updates about the project, but the streaming service likely wants to put all of its eggs in one basket with the main series until it's over, which isn't a bad idea.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.