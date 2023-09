The Santa Clauses Season 2 Premiere Set at Disney+

Tim Allen will be back to spread the holiday cheer on The Santa Clauses Season 2.

Disney+ announced Thursday that the six-episode second season will launch Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Two episodes will be available on premiere date, followed by one a week through December 6, 2023.

"The Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one," the logline teases.

"Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the "family business" as Santa Claus.

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, the new season stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa.

Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa's chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star, along with Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will continue as executive producer and showrunner.

Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2), and Rick Messina (Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Santa Clauses broke through in a big way for Disney+ last fall, earning a speedy renewal and proving that you can revive a franchise that had been dormant for years.

The original movies were successful, and there was plenty of enthusiasm for the TV adaptation, so it should continue as long as viewers tune in.

What are your thoughts on the first details about Season 2?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.