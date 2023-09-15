Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Demanded Veto Power Over Scripts, Stunning Report Alleges

With the final episodes of Yellowstone still a long way off, a new report about how much creative control Kevin Costner had in the Paramount Network drama has come to light.

According to Puck News, Costner had a "moral death" provision as part of his contract.

This reportedly meant that the actor had a say in how John Dutton can and cannot be killed off, assuming the show travels that avenue.

While there have been reports that the final episodes have yet to be written, Puck claims that episodes for the back half of Yellowstone Season 5 had been written but didn't include the show's leading man.

Costner, whose availability has been reported as a big concern for the series, was allegedly interested in returning for the rest of the season -- and beyond.

The outlet states that Sheridan was interested in keeping Costner around but that it all fell apart in July when the creator and actor got on the phone to speak about a deal.

The conversation is said to have hit a sour note when, according to Puck, Costner had a list of demands, including more money, a reduced shooting schedule, and the ability to have a say on which scripts got the green light.

This kind of deal is unheard of and could mean that Sheridan's vision for progressing the series may not be met.

It's unclear how the final-ever episodes of the smash hit drama will play out, but for now, there's the real possibility that Costner will not be involved.

If the "moral death" provision is accurate, then Sheridan could craft an exit around one of the terms of that agreement.

Paramount Network has confirmed the series will end with the back half of Yellowstone Season 5, and Costner has hinted that he will go to court over it.

Costner spoke publicly about his departure for the first time during a child support hearing as part of his divorce proceedings from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, earlier this month.

Initial reports suggested Costner's departure was due to his shooting schedule, but the actor claimed he changed his own schedule to film the first half of the season.

The actor noted that he had a "pay or play" clause, which meant he should have been compensated for the second half of the season, which he did not receive.

"I will probably go to court over it. It was the Season 5 split," he said, according to People, in what he characterized as a "long, hard-fought negotiation" that paved the way for his departure.

"I've been told it's a little disappointing that [it's] the #1 show on TV, I'm not participating," he said.

"I couldn't help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons, there were issues with the creative," he said.

Paramount Network officially canceled Yellowstone earlier this year but stated that a sequel is in the works.

