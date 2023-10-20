All Rise Exclusive Clip: Sherri Advises Ness on Her First Trial

Times are changing for All Rise.

DA Bravo is naming a new Head Deputy DA. Ness Johnson is about to try her first case in court.

She's waited for this day her entire life, but now she's terrified because she's defending someone whose morals she doesn't agree with.

Ness's First Trial

Ness has been assigned to defend Camilla Kahlo, a yoga instructor and social media instructor, accused of murder and poisoning customers with her beauty products.

That's a big one for her first case, and even worse, the case is being recorded, and she's up against Maggie Palmer and Teddy. No wonder she's nervous.

Since she joined Audubon, Quinn, and Associates, Ness has handled cases in the office like family wills, so this is a big change for her. Ness learns quickly that she can't always choose clients she likes since working with social media influencers is challenging.

This isn't the first time All Rise featured a social media influencer and a chaotic case, but last time, the influencer was the victim in All Rise Season 3 Episode 2.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at All Rise Season 3 Episode 16, which features Sherri giving Ness a pep talk on how to look fierce in front of the cameras.

Sherri catches Ness looking scared as she reviews paperwork, reminding her that she doesn't want to look scared in front of the prosecution or the live cameras.

It was a sweet scene, and it was refreshing to see Sherri and Ness interact again. We haven't seen much of their friendship since Ness stopped working at the HOJ.

Judge Carmichael generally hates having her courtroom turned into a three-ring circus, and so does Amy. However, for this case, both Lola and the lawyers agreed for Camilla's boyfriend and Bravo to record the case.

Dealing with a client who only cared about getting more fan attention versus morals really tried Ness's nerves, yet she strived to succeed in her first case.

Ness needed to prove that her client wasn't involved with the day-to-day development and marketing of the beauty products, but that only made it look like she didn't care.

Will having Sherri in the courtroom give Ness the courage she needs to fight her client? Check out the exclusive clip above. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on Ness's first case Who's the New DA? Besides Ness's big day, the DA's office is also having an exciting day since DA Bravo is scheduled to announce the next Head Deputy DA. Both Mark and Maggie Palmer assume she will be named to the position since Mark never recommended anyone until he threw Tony Carver's name into the ring, and DA Bravo told him he had already made a decision. Are their assumptions correct, or will his announcement send sparks flying through the office? Vic Callen Returns We've known since 2022 that Vic was returning since Wilson Bethel teased his return. We're as excited as he is to see what trouble Vic brings with him. "I will tease that his dad, Vic, comes back on the scene. I'm not sure when that airs, but Vic will return, trailing around some issues as he always does and some drama of his own." Bethel teased Watching their complicated father-and-son relationship evolve over the years has been fun. It would be a shame to see it backslide. What trouble do Mark and Amy have to bail Vic out of now? Can Luke and Emily Survive? Once Emily announced that she didn't want children in All Rise Season 3 Episode 15, things were awkward for the fan-favorite couple. While some of the awkwardness was real, Emily's anxiety kicked in, and she got inside her head. Having kids is an important issue that both parties need to agree on. Hopefully, Emily and Luke decide if it's a dealbreaker or not soon. In the Spotlight Now that Lola was named to the cover of Legal Motion, her life was put under a microscope. The more she tried to get rid of Andre, the more she seemed to appear at the worst times. For a lawyer, Andre sure acts like a stalker sometimes, and we hope he'll finally get out of Lola's life for good. We don't trust him. There is lots of drama in "Passionfruit," so don't miss this episode. All Rise airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on OWN. Be sure to check back after the episode airs for an all-new review. TV's Badass and Inspirational Women Start Gallery

