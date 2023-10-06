Chucky Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Will Devon, Jake, and Lexy Get into the White House?

The mark of a good TV series is when it can reinvent itself to prevent becoming stale.

Chucky did that in a big way on Chucky Season 3 Episode 1, which shifted the action to the White House.

It was a compelling way to give the killer doll this new sandbox to play in while simultaneously sending threats to those who can't get close to him.

It's on-brand for him, but where will that go on Chucky Season 3 Episode 2?

Devon, Lexy, and Jake vowed to get into the White House to take down the killer doll, once and for all, to get answers about Caroline's whereabouts.

Syfy has unveiled a batch of photos for "Let the Right One In" and an exciting promo that teases the coming events.

Manipulating the President's Son

We already knew that the trio of teenagers were using their platforms to find out information about Chucky and Caroline, but they'll amp that up a few gears when they target Grant, the President's son.

We'll probably need to suspend our disbelief about how they manage to get close to Grant because if the season premiere taught us anything, the security surrounding the family is second to none.

It makes sense, but Grant has already proven to be a bit of a wild card.

He isn't afraid to use social media to his advantage, even if it causes problems with the family.

In the photos, we see the four teenagers with milkshakes, looking like they're having a great time.

Grant even poses for a photo with Lexy, which we're sure will get back to Chucky, who will likely step up his reign of terror.

Trying to get into the White House through Grant isn't a bad idea, but there are so many risks that we're worried about everyone.

Another photo shows the kids seemingly sending Miss Fairchild to the White House on a fact-finding mission.

We see them seemingly waving her off in her car as she looks confused about what to expect.

Another photo shows Miss Fairchild inside the White House, but a big question surrounds how she got there.

She knows much about Chucky and is interested in taking the doll down.

She also wants what's best for the teenagers, but there's a high chance she won't leave the building alive.

There's a lot of drama to mine from the kids realizing they've made a grave mistake by sending their teacher-turned-guardian into the line of fire.

There's a good chance they managed to convince her to go on this mission by saying that Caroline is probably there.

Then again, kids are inside the White House, so she was probably convinced relatively easily.

Where the Heck is Caroline?

Lexy's sister disappeared from the home at the end of Chucky Season 2, and let's just say she's proving to be quite the villain.

In photos shared before the season kicked off, Caroline is seen in a cab with Chucky and Kenan Thompson.

We don't know who Kenan will be playing, but having the Saturday Night Live alum in the mix will be interesting.

On Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, Caroline was in New York with Tiffany, so there's a good chance these photos are from flashbacks to reveal how Chucky came to be in the White House.

Without knowing where she is in the present, it's hard to tell where she will land or what became of Tiffany and Nica.

It's hard to believe Chucky not scheming to get all three of them away from him, but he took a liking to Caroline because she was easily manipulated.

The series has featured several familiar faces from the movie franchise, so there's also a chance an old acquaintance is looking after Caroline.

Charlotte and James are missing from the latest photos, but maybe they'll take a back seat in this installment as the mission to break into the White House gathers steam.

Then again, with Miss Fairchild seemingly inside the building, I imagine she'll share the screen with them.

It's hard to believe it, but I'm super excited about where Chucky Season 3 is going now that we've had a soft reboot.

These photos and the promo below tease great stuff on the horizon.

Alright, Killer Doll fanatics!

It's your turn to theorize. What do you think will happen based on the photos and the promo?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of Chucky on Syfy/USA Network on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.