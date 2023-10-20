Dr. Death Season 2, Starring Mandy Moore & Edgar Ramirez, Sets Peacock Premiere Date

One of Peacock's most successful series, Dr. Death, will be back on the air before the year's end, and we couldn't be more excited.

The streaming service on Friday announced that Dr. Death Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking for your Christmas binge, you'll be happy to know that all eight episodes will be available on that date.

What is Dr. Death About?

Dr. Death Season 1, headlined by Joshua Jackson, was highly binge-able, featuring twists and turns that made us want to watch the next episode, so releasing all the episodes at once is a decent tactic.

Obviously, Christopher Duntsch's storyline wrapped up at the end of the season, so the anthology will feature a chilling new story for Dr. Death Season 2.

"This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows 'Miracle Man' Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations," reads the official Peacock description.

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.

As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question."

Dr. Death Season 2 Cast Revealed

Dr. Death Season 1 had a solid cast, but the cast of the second dose is awe-inspiring.

Edgar Ramírez (Wolf Like Me), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge), and Gustaf Hammarsten (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo).

Yes, it's a great cast, right?

Moore is coming off her six-season turn as Rebecca Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, so seeing her in a very different role will be interesting.

Will Dr. Death Season 2 Have a Companion Documentary?

Peacock is also releasing a companion documentary called Dr. Death Cutthroat Conman on December 21.

Here's the logline:

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman reveals the shocking rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini, the superstar celebrity surgeon who ascended to global fame after performing the world's first synthetic organ transplant...

Only to be exposed as an international con man whose web of lies extends decades, ensnared many including those in his personal life and left a trail of devastated patients grappling with a nightmare.

Dr. Death Showrunner on Switching Things Up for Season 2

"The joy of an Anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme," says Ashley Michel Hoban, showrunner, EP, and writer of Dr. Death Season 2.

"Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale.

Amid complex narratives, we've been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness.

Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it's like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help.

A doctor we can trust. This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season.

Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love.

However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small.

They're about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced.

These are stories that you don't think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy."

Is There a Trailer for Dr. Death Season 2?

Additionally, Peacock also dropped a promo for the new season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.