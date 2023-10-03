Only Murders in the Building: The Arconia Trio Remain on the Case With Season 4 Renewal

With Hulu canceling many great shows this year as streaming services continue scaling back their spending, there was an air of mystery surrounding the fate of Only Murders in the Building.

Thankfully, the verdict is in, and it's good news for fans of the Arconia Trio.

Hulu officially picked up Only Murders in the Building Season 4 hours after the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 10, which left us with more questions than answers.

Yes, the series answered some of the season's central mysteries but left us wanting more.

As a result, we're thankful for the speedy renewal because we'd be waiting with bated breath until a decision about the show's future arrived.

The mystery comedy is toplined by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez and features the trio in their attempts to solve a different murder each season.

There's been plenty of mystery, drama, and humor infused throughout Only Murders in the Building Season 3, and there's plenty of scope for things to be bigger next season.

It's unclear at this stage whether Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams will return for Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

They both had scene-stealing appearances throughout the third season, and they brought a different energy to the series.

Our best guess? They'll be back. Somehow.

We won't delve into how Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ended here.

For that conversation, check out our Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 10 review.

The renewal will be a great relief for fans after Hulu canceled both How I Met Your Father and The Great.

Both shows were canceled earlier this year, and we think it's fair to say the decisions to end them were shocking.

It's always difficult to assess how well streaming series are performing because no details about viewership statistics are often revealed.

Once upon a time, TV ratings were the most straightforward indicators of success.

Nowadays, these decisions are more shocking because many streaming services keep us in the dark about how shows are performing.

