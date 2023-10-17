Press Your Luck: The Contestants Have Wheel of Fortune on the Mind in Exclusive Clip

ABC's hit game show Press Your Luck entertains viewers weekly.

With the incomparable Elizabeth Banks as host, the series features plenty of great moments.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the next episode, airing Tuesday, October 17, at 10/9c.

In the clip, Banks asks contestants which letters they hear the least on Wheel of Fortune.

Interestingly, it isn't a clean sweep in terms of the contestants' answers.

One picks something wildly different from the others, making Elizabeth pause with some follow-up questions.

Unfortunately, we don't get the answer in the clip, but it's the perfect teaser to whet your appetite for the big event.

ABC has been zeroing in on game shows as the likes of The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy have been on extended hiatuses due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The network has more unscripted content than ever, but Press Your Luck remains a favorite because it's rare to get a game show that delivers on all fronts.

It's a fun clip.

"Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, our contestants tempt fate when they press their luck and try to avoid the WHAMMY as they attempt to take home the grand prize," reads the logline for the episode.

Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board.

Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.