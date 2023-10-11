The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Executive's Elegy

Hopefully, The Spencer Sisters has found its rhythm because The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 2 felt like it was the second part of a pilot episode.

The series still laid the groundwork for Victoria and Darby's relationship; all cases have been their friends.

Darby emphasized with some of the suspects in "The Executive's Elegy," since Marlina was a workaholic, and their relationship mirrored hers and Victoria's, showing that she and her mom still had more work to do.

The case of the week hit a little close to home when Victoria's friend Marlina found her fiance, Danny, dead in the pool.

Marlina felt no one understood her, so Danny's sudden death crushed her. As usual, Victoria made everything about her, from talking about her late husband to offering her and Darby's assistance.

Since Det. Harris was incompetent, so having another pair of eyes on the case was beneficial. While initially Marlina suspected corporate espionage, Victoria suspected Marlina's children didn't want Danny to inherit any of her millions.

Darby: Sounds like we should start with them.

Victoria: Let’s start with Noelle. She’s the eldest and the most difficult. You two should get along swimmingly.

Typically, families stick together, but Marlina's children were quick to throw one another under the bus. It was disheartening.

Noelle insisted she didn't need the money but mentioned her sister Andrea. Andrea was a free spirit and had her own business. She didn't trust Danny and assumed he only dated her mom to get access to her cash and investors.

She was also quick to mention her brother Silas fought with Danny recently.

Poor Silas invested in Danny's company, hoping it would endear him to Marlina, but it only made him the number one suspect.

Darby related to Silas since sometimes people do crazy things to get attention from a parent. I wish she remembered that since Victoria often does crazy things to get her attention.

Victoria: What are you trying to say?

Darby: Nothing. It’s just no wonder he’s made some questionable life choices. People do crazy things to be seen and loved.

While Darby hated being compared to her mother, she inherited her investigative instincts, and that helped them suspect that Danny died of a developing drug not on the market yet.

As in The Spencer Sisters Season 1 Episode 1, Victoria used charm and stealth to sneak in and steal the information they needed. This time, it was Danny's autopsy report.

It was suspicious that Victoria never wanted to tell Marlina any details until necessary. She claimed she didn't want to upset her.

While that wasn't entirely truthful, seeing Marlina's reaction that her test drug killed her fiance was gut-wrenching.

Learning that someone close who knew Danny had diabetes and the adverse effects of the drug killed him was the ultimate betrayal.

Danny betrayed the family by sleeping with mother and daughter, but he didn't deserve to die.

It's difficult not to sympathize with Victoria. She's struggled with writer's block, and her daughter resents her success. She only convinced Darby to stay and help with Marlina's case by dangling a $10,000 reward in front of her.

I wish Darby understood that her mother wasn't maliciously manipulating her and Victoria only wanted her daughter around more. Zane and Antonio gave Darby some brutal advice and told her to grow up.

Zane: Your mother is a lot of things – a bit of a narcissist, a neat freak, an over-sharer, but she’s not the monster you make her out to be. She’s willing to pay $10,000 just to spend time with you. It’s sad but also sweet. I’m going to tell you something and I don’t want you to take it badly.

Darby: Okay. I’m scared.

Zane: I think you and Vic are a lot more alike than you think.

Darby: Okay I’m freaking out now.

While Darby struggled to find a new identity after losing her job and fiance, Victoria relished having Darby around more and hoped they'd finally get their second chance.

It's often problematic for mothers and daughters to communicate, but hopefully, their business has a chance now that Victoria has expressed her pride in Darby.

While The Spencer Sisters focuses mainly on Victoria and Darby, it's supposed to be an ensemble show, and we've only scratched the surface on the other characters.

Other than their strong work ethic and that Zane and Antonio attempt to see Darby and Victoria's relationship, we don't know much about either of them or their personal relationship.

They are the two I long to learn more about. Where did they meet?

Why doesn't Zane want to advance to being a detective when he's got such good instincts?

Then there's Lucas. What purpose has Darby's ex-boyfriend served other than to look into cases or as a distraction during cases?

It's evident Darby still has chemistry with him, and I'm Team Victoria on this one. Until there is an official wedding ring, Darby has a chance of winning Lucas back.

Lucas lights up whenever Darby is around, but sometimes, I wonder if they broke up because of her conflict with her mom. He seemed uncomfortable when the subject came up.

Lucas seemed like he lost himself in planning his wedding to Lindsey. He wanted to keep her happy, but his personality didn't shine. Hopefully, we'll see more of him outside of the hospital.

While Victoria and Darby's relationship carries the show, it becomes tedious when they routinely argue about the same issues.

For the series to remain enjoyable, mother and daughter must show some progress in their relationship.

Hopefully, now Darby recognized that Victoria wanted her nearby and would sacrifice anything to achieve that goal.

They don't need to become ultra close immediately since complex family relationships make exciting television shows. We don't need the same conflict unless they delve into why it happened and resolve it.

Det. Harris doesn't seem to appreciate outsiders involved in his cases since he's incompetent.

Technically, Victoria, Darby, and Zane solved Danny's murder and let Det. Harris take the credit.

Did the trio make a mortal enemy or form an uneasy alliance?

