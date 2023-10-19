The White Lotus Season 3: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else There is to Know

The White Lotus was one of the most surprising success stories when it launched on HBO in 2021.

Who knew delivering a season-long mystery as some of the richest people vacation would make such great TV?

Below, we've rounded up everything we know about The White Lotus Season 3.

The White Lotus Season 3 Renewal Status

HBO picked up The White Lotus Season 3 in November as the sophomore run was airing.

"Reflecting on THE WHITE LOTUS' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows, said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films said of the pickup.

"And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision.

His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore.

We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

Series creator, writer, and director Mike White added:

"There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team.

I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on THE WHITE LOTUS."

Given the impressive TV ratings for the anthology series as it aired, there was never a question about whether it would return.

The format is lightning in a bottle, and it resonated with viewers, critics, and on the awards front.

It's a rarity that a show ticks all three boxes, so there's a high chance it will be on the air for the years to come.

Let's hope it doesn't become as cumbersome as American Horror Story, but thankfully, HBO has a higher bar when it comes to quality.

How Many Episodes Will The White Lotus Season 3 Have?

HBO has not confirmed an episode count, and anything can happen with The White Lotus Season 2 being one episode larger than the freshman run.

We expect HBO to give the series as many episodes as required to craft a compelling storyline.

Nothing more. Nothing less. Mike White will be the deciding factor here.

Where Will the White Lotus Season 3 Be Set?

The locations are very important to the show, with both seasons differing vastly.

Variety reported in early 2023 that the series would be heading to Thailand for the next chapter.

There's a good chance it will be, once again, using a Four Seasons resort, but there's no telling which one.

The White Lotus Season 3 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

There's so much we don't know about The White Lotus Season 3.

After The White Lotus Season 2, the most extensive dangling thread was about whether Greg (Jon Gries) got Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) money.

He seemingly plotted her takedown in order to get his hands on her money, but it went awry when Tanya realized what was happening.

Unfortunately, it was too late. Despite managing to kill most of her captors, Tanya died while trying to escape from a yacht.

She fell, hit her head, and died unless she was so rich she managed to fake her death.

Yeah, it's a big stretch. But Porsha (Hayley Lu Richardson) could be the person who takes Greg down.

Then again, she wasn't exactly thrilled with Tanya's treatment of her in Sicily, so it's hard to imagine Porsha going after Greg.

They may somehow be vacationing at the same resort next season. It wouldn't surprise me if Greg got a free vacation to another resort because of his wife's death.

Porsha was also seen getting closer to Albie (Adam DiMarco) again in the final scenes after kicking him to the curb earlier in the season.

It's also possible that other characters could return. Natasha Rothwell is coming back...

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

Natasha Rothwell is the only confirmed cast member for The White Lotus Season 3.

Belinda was a fan-favorite throughout the first season of the HBO hit, but she was left in shock when Tanya's offer of an investment to open her own practice was rescinded at the last minute.

But wouldn't it be fun to see Belinda at the same resort as Greg and put two and two together that he killed her one-time friend?

There were also rumors that Connie Britton would return as Nicole, but TV Line reported in May 2023 that she would not participate.

"She would love to do another season of The White Lotus at some point, but she is not participating in the upcoming season," Britton's spokesperson told the outlet.

There may be other familiar faces on the cast, but we'll have to keep up to speed with the casting news as it becomes available.

The White Lotus Season 3: When Will it Premiere?

The White Lotus Season 3 was set to be written and enter production by now, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes mean that the show is currently on an extended hiatus.

With the WGA strike resolved, the writers can return to work to complete the scripts, but production won't commence until the actors strike ends.

There's no telling when the stars might align to keep the A-list cast this show deserves available to begin shooting.

Is There a Trailer for The White Lotus Season 3?

With no footage filmed, it's unsurprising that we don't have a promo for The White Lotus Season 3.

We'll keep this page updated with any details.

Where Can I Watch The White Lotus?

The White Lotus is an HBO series, so episodes are available on the premium cabler.

It is also available to stream through Max.

