When Calls the Heart Creator Teases Lori Loughlin Return

What a difference a few years makes.

At one point, it seemed like Lori Loughlin wouldn't ever be on a Hallmark project again after the cabler cut ties with the actress amid the college admissions scandal.

At the time, she was edited out of episodes of When Calls the Heart that were about to air and lost her role in the Garage Sale Mysteries movies, including completed but unaired mysteries.

As you'll recall, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for securing admission to the University of Southern California for their two daughters.

The Full House alum served two months in jail and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service.

Mossimo served five months, paid a $250,000 fine, and was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

Following her prison stint, Loughlin has been slowly but surely making an acting comeback, first reprising her Abigail Stanton on role on When Hope Calls, which aired on GAC Family.

Now, it has emerged that conversations have been happening with the eye of bringing Loughlin back to When Calls the Heart as Abigail Stanton... on Hallmark.

The news is a little surprising because Hallmark tends to avoid actors with scandals in their pasts, but Loughlin has paid her dues and seems ready to return to one of her most iconic roles.

If you watched the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale, and we know you did, you know how the discussion has been opened for a possible return.

Henry Gowan has been the town ne'er do well since the series started, as his complicity with the mining company he worked for led to the deaths of many Coal Valley men.

His story arc has been incredible, truly one of the best on the series.

Once Henry had the mark of a bad man, he leaned heavily into that persona, making terrible choices whenever possible.

But some of his bad choices were made for the greater good, and Henry finally found redemption from others when he got the opportunity to destroy a mine before it was opened again for business.

His actions, although criminal, ensured that the same people responsible for the earlier mining disaster couldn't repeat the past.

Despite this, Henry has been unable to forgive himself.

Through a long and arduous process in which the people of Hope Valley worked together to show him the light of his actions and what a corner he had turned, Henry finally allowed himself the grace of forgiveness.

Throughout his time in the valley, Henry had two kind souls who supported him and urged him toward redemption.

Abigail and Elizabeth were Henry's champions, and although nothing came of it on screen, Abigail won Henry's heart.

It wasn't the first time that Henry left Hope Valley to seek Abigail, but on When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 12, he did so with a repaired soul. That's big.

With Agibail's name displayed proudly on her mailbox, fans began wondering if Loughlin could truly be making a comeback.

Now, we have thoughts on the issue from someone outside of the fandom.

WCTH co-creator Brian Bird shared on the Heart to Hearties podcast that there have been "good conversations" about a comeback for Loughlin.

"Well, this is a tricky question, and what I can say is that there are good conversations happening," he said.

"We can't guarantee anything, but there are good conversations happening around this topic."

When asked how Loughlin is doing at the moment, he said the 90210 alum is "doing really good."

"She's assured us that she has found some peace, and she's made it through her ordeal, her and her husband's ordeal, and she's in a much better place than she was," he said.

"Our attitude always has been, you know, as the producing team around the writing team around When Calls the Heart that what better place for second chances than Hope Valley," he added.

"And so, in theory, it should work, right? But again, can't can't fully promise it, but we're working on it."

While When Calls the Heart parted ways with Loughlin, fans have been clamoring for more of Abigail Stanton since her short-lived stint on When Hope Calls.

If you watch When Calls the Heart online, you know Abigail has been a part of some of the most popular storylines.

There was an adjustment period when she was written off the series, and we're sure the show would be better for it.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 was the series' most polarizing yet as fans were left debating its direction.

If you keep up with Carissa's When Calls the Heart reviews, you know she struggled with some of the creative choices, and if you read the comments section, the fans agree.

Bringing Abigail back would shift the series' trajectory, but hopefully, she gets some good material if the series does bring her back.

Bringing her back if the writing continues at this level would be a big mistake.

We hope that When Calls the Heart can stage a creative comeback.

With When Calls the Heart Season 11 already in production, we probably shouldn't be waiting long for its return.

The series secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement earlier this year to allow the show back into production.

If you can't wait for more Lori Loughlin, tune into GAC Family on November 12, where she'll be starring in A Christmas Blessing opposite James Tupper and Jesse Hutch.

