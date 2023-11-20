Bosch Universe Expands at Prime Video With LAPD's Cold Case Division Series

When Bosch ended its run on Prime Video, we didn't anticipate it would lead to a full-fledged franchise.

The latest series to enter development focuses on Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division.

The division is "a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city," Prime Video states in the series' description.

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination.

"When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life."

"From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios.

"Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive.

We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard's personal approach to pursuing justice."

"It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," said Michael Connelly.

"Alaimo and Sherwood have done an incredible job bringing Renée to life, and creating a show that feels contemporary and fresh while honoring the Michael Connelly Universe," said Henrik Bastin, Executive Producer and CEO, Fabel Entertainment.

"As the producers of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, we are sure fans will love this new installment in the franchise."

The untitled series is executive-produced by Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, and Kendall Sherwood.

Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate will executive produce for Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ as co-executive producer.

Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider will co-executive produce for Hieronymus Pictures.

The Bosch franchise has been a resounding success story for Amazon since it launched in 2014.

The main series, headlined by Titus Welliver, lasted seven seasons before wrapping up its run in 2021.

But that wasn't the end of Harry Bosch's story -- far from it!

Bosch: Legacy stars Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz, reprising their roles from the original series.

It follows a retired Bosch as he works as a private investigator, taking us into a very different world of crime.

Truthfully, the series feels like a direct continuation so we're not sure why the streamer opted to make it a new entry.

It could be due to it airing on Freevee, but it has thus far been a success story.

Bosch Legacy Season 2 recently wrapped, and it was the most personal for Harry yet as he embarked on a mission to save his daughter.

Streaming services rarely provide numbers, but there's a good chance the show continues to be a big draw, or Prime Video wouldn't be pressing ahead with a new series.

Additional details about the series are being kept under wraps at this early stage, so we'll need to hang tight on new details about the project.

