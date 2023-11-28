Fanatic Feed: Dr. Death Season 2 Trailer; Game of Thrones & Happy Valley Stars Join Forces

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The Doctor is almost ready to see for patients.

Peacock has shared the official trailer for Dr. Death Season 2.

The anthology series returns with all episodes bowing on December 21, 2023.

This season of Dr. Death, based on the hit Wondery podcast, follows "Miracle Man" Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations.

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.

As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

The impressive cast includes Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore, Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten.

The trailer delves into this mystery that is very different from its first chapter, and something tells us it will also be more chilling and unnerving.

Check out the promo below.

Over in the world of Netflix, we're delving back into one of its most popular dramas.

Berlin, the prequel to Money Heist, is set to premiere on December 29, 2023.

All episodes of the first season will be made available on that date.

As previously reported, Pedro Alonso will reprise his role from the hit drama.

Joining him is Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

Many details from Berlin's past were kept well under wraps on Money Heist, but he always struck me as a man with some stories to tell.

Thankfully, they'll be charted when Berlin hits the air next month.

"Only two things can brighten a dark day: The first is love. The second is stealing a fortune," reads the short synopsis.

It's short and sweet, but after watching the trailer, we're sure it has countless meanings.

Get your latest look at the series below.

Meanwhile, a Game of Thrones veteran and a Happy Valley villain join forces.

CBS Studios today revealed the existence of an eight-part historical drama, King and Conqueror.

James Norton is set to play Harold, Earl of Wessex, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is set as William, Duke of Normandy.

King and Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.

Lindsey Martin, Sr. Vice President, International Co-Productions & Development, CBS Studios, says of the series: "We are thrilled to partner with James, Nikolaj, Baltasar, and the entire creative team on King and Conqueror, a truly groundbreaking series with world-class talent and global reach.

"Michael's scripts offer a bold and fresh take on a story that has endured for nearly 1,000 years, and yet, the themes are as contemporary and relevant as ever.

"We are incredibly proud of what the team has achieved so far and can't wait to see it all come to fruition on screen with our star-studded cast."

The series doesn't have a U.S. home -- for now. Given the talent and the plot, we're sure there will be plenty of outlets vying to air the show.

