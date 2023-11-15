Juno Temple Reveals Shocking Connection to Original Michael Myers House from Halloween

Juno Temple is discussing her connection to one of horror's most iconic locations.

The Ted Lasso alum appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night and opened up about her childhood.

In one of the most surprising interviews in Jimmy Kimmel's history, Temple revealed that she grew up in the original Michael Myers House from the Halloween movie.

"So my parents were living out here, and I was born actually in the U.K., but then I came back here until I was about 5," she dished.

"And I actually grew up in, this is an interesting place to grow up, my parents bought a house without realizing until Halloween came around, and there was a tour bus that it was the original Michael Myers house from the Halloween movie!"

Temple said she didn't really understand the location's past because she was five years old.

The actress opened up about Halloween when a bus filled with people eager to get a look at the house arrived.

"Apparently, there was a moment where I was outside on a swing, probably playing with Barbies and fairies, and I have naturally very curly hair, and the tour bus was like, 'Oh my God, it's Shirley Temple!' and I turned around and was like, 'No! I'm Juno Temple!'" she said.

"Wasn't Shirley Temple around 67 at that time?" Kimmel quipped.

Halloween is one of horror's most recognizable franchises, focusing on Michael Myers' brutal slayings.

The location was featured in the 1978 original movie, which starred Nick Castle, Jamie Lee Curtis, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards.

The franchise seemingly ended with Halloween Ends in 2022, which found Laurie Strode facing Myers one last time.

However, Miramax recently won a bidding war to craft a connected TV and movie universe.

At this very early stage, it's unclear whether we'd get original stories in the universe or if it would be a rehash of Michael vs. Laurie that made the sequels a drag.

As for Temple, her breakthrough role was on the feel-good Apple TV+ dramedy Ted Lasso.

The series is reportedly over after three seasons, and Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 12 hints at as much.

However, there have been rumblings that Temple and other co-stars could reprise their roles in upcoming spinoffs.

With Keeley in particular, there's a lot of uncharted territory as Ted Lasso Season 3 left her character without much resolution.

Temple is also attached to the cast of Fargo Season 5, which promises to be a much different spin on the franchise than before.

Fargo Season 5 will premiere its first two episodes on Tuesday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's the official logline:

After an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon" (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff "Roy Tillman" (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time.

A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, "Gator" (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father.

Too bad he's hopeless.

So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists "Ole Munch" (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help.

CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law.

After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

