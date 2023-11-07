Reacher Season 2: Cast, Plot, Premiere Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

The long wait for Reacher Season 2 is almost over.

Prime Video has revealed that the "adrenaline-fueled series" will be back on the air before the end of 2023.

TV Fanatic has rounded up everything there is to know about the upcoming season.

When Will Reacher Season 3 Premiere?

The series returns on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Three episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, January 19, 2024.

What is Reacher Season 2 About?

"Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one," the official description teases.

The streaming service teases how, pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunited with three of his former teammates, turned chosen family.

Those nearest to him are Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next," the logline continues.

"Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit.

"If there's one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it's that you do not mess with the Special Investigators.

"This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard."

Reacher Season 2 Cast

Based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child's global best-selling series, Reacher Season 2 stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that Homeland Security refers to as a "ghost," Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record, and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

Reacher Season 2 Trailer

The official promo teases higher stakes than ever, with everything we loved about Reacher Season 1 somewhat amplified.

That means we should expect more action, bigger set-pieces, and more of Reacher's signature snark.

He loves to help people in need, even if it means he's embroiled in some deadly battles, but that's what we love about him the most.

Ritchson plays the role of action hero very well, and we can't wait to see what the new cast members bring to the table this season.

The season looks very different from Reacher Season 1, which we know will land well with fans.

Embracing the significant changes in the narrative of the 11th book is crucial to the success of Reacher Season 2.

Thankfully, it looks like the creatives went all in on crafting the tone of that novel.

Check out the promo below.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, who serves as an executive producer, the series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance.

Reacher earned a speedy renewal last year, just three days after its series premiere, after the impressive viewership of those initial episodes.

"The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios at the time.

"Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series.

"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."

Reacher Season 3 Renewal Status

A third season of Reacher has not been confirmed, but there's a chance we'll get official news shortly after the series premieres.

The good news is that there are rumors that the show was filming before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which leads us to believe the series scored an unofficial pickup.

The numbers for the first season were reportedly huge, so it makes sense that Prime Video would be heavily invested in keeping this series alive to ride that wave of success.

