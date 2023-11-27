S.W.A.T. Season 7: Premiere Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else There is to Know

There were many unhappy fans when CBS canceled S.W.A.T. earlier this year after six seasons.

The series ended with plenty of cliffhangers, destined to remain unresolved.

Thankfully, the outpouring from fans paved the way for negotiations to get back underway, and the series secured a seventh -- and final -- season.

Below, TV Fanatic has rounded up everything we know about S.W.A.T. Season 7.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Renewal Status

Fans of S.W.A.T. were left in shock when CBS canceled the series after six seasons in early May.

At the time, the show was a slam dunk for renewal, but the cancellation likely came down to the constrained economics of broadcast TV.

Days later, CBS changed course and picked up a seventh and final season.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for 'S.W.A.T.' and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope in a joint statement at the time.

"'S.W.A.T.' has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve.

"Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of 'S.W.A.T.' We look forward to its return next season."

Saying goodbye to any great TV show is tough, but we're thankful that this one can go out on its own terms, even if it could have survived for several more years.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Premiere Date

More than most shows, S.W.A.T. has been bounced around the CBS schedule, but the show built up a following on Fridays.

Following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, CBS announced that S.W.A.T. Season 7 will begin airing on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The premiere date is in line with the bulk of CBS' delayed scripted dramas, so it looks like we're getting the episodes soon after they're ready.

Far too often, shows are earmarked to end, or the network has little faith in them, so they sit on the shelf for so long that fans have moved on to new shows by the time they return.

S.W.A.T. Season 7: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

With the series initially being canceled for financial reasons, it was inevitable S.W.A.T. would end with a shorter season than usual.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 will span 13 episodes, which should bring the show to a close sometime in May.

Given the circumstances, 13 episodes is the best we could have hoped for, and we can't wait to see how the rest of the series unfolds for our favorite characters.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Cast: Who's In?

S.W.A.T. features one of the strongest ensembles on TV, and we don't expect that to change with the seventh and final season.

The returning cast members will be:

- Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

- Alex Russell as Jim Street

- Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

- Jay Harrington as David Kay

- David Lim as Victor Tan

- Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks

- Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Lina Esco previously departed as Christina Alonso during S.W.A.T. Season 6 and is not expected to return.

Then again, with this being the final season, there's always the possibility that plenty of familiar faces could stage comebacks.

We hope that all the characters we know and love get the time to shine in the last-ever episodes.

Make this a season that honors the characters and brings the show to a close in a way that doesn't feel forced.

That's all we could ask for!

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

There are no details about what will go down on S.W.A.T. Season 7, but after the conclusion of S.W.A.T. Season 6, we can draw some conclusions.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 went out with cartel leader Sancho Zamora (Steven Bauer) in custody.

That was a happy moment for the team, but there was even happier news on the romantic front.

Hondo took his relationship with Nichelle to the next level by proposing to her after realizing she was a big part of the happiness in his life.

That likely means we're in for a wedding. Could the series end with a wedding after a season of build-up?

It's plausible, so we must tune in when episodes get underway.

Of course, TV Fanatic will be keeping this page updated because we should have more firm plot details in the coming weeks.

S.W.A.T. Season 7: Is There a Trailer?

Due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, S.W.A.T. Season 7 production is still in its infancy, so no full episodes have been completed, meaning we don't have any promotional footage.

Boo! But it will be coming. If we had to guess, the first promo will drop in January 2024.

We'll update this page when it does because this will serve as our one-stop shop for all things S.W.A.T. Season 7.

Where Can I Watch S.W.A.T.?

S.W.A.T. is a CBS original, so episodes are available linearly on the network on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

If you're more into streaming, episodes are available on CBS streaming sibling Paramount+.

They are available hours after they air on CBS.

That's all we got for now, S.W.A.T. Fanatics.

