What to Watch: The Way Home, Sexy Beast, Masters of the Air

Hallmark’s megahit The Way Home returns this week, continuing the time-traveling tale of the Landy family as they pick up the pieces after multiple family tragedies.

The World War II drama Masters of the Air, from the same people who brought you Band of Brothers and The Pacific, begins on Apple TV+ this week, and it’s a masterpiece.

You can also find a couple of crime-related series with Netflix’s Griselda and Paramount+’s Sexy Beast. See more about our recommendations for what to watch this week below!

Saturday, January 20

Betty’s Bad Luck in Love (Hallmark)

Laci J Mailey and Marco Grazzini star in this new original romantic movie.

Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty's relationships have always ended in disaster.

But when she meets Alex, she's tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse?

8/7c Dying in Plain Sight (Lifetime)

We’ve come to understand more about body positivity and the severe ramifications of what extreme processes used to shed weight can have on individuals physically, mentally, and emotionally.

In Lifetime’s latest film inspired by true stories, high schooler Morgan Cruz goes through some changes in her personal life, including her mother leaving her cheating father.

But when her mother starts focusing on clean eating, Morgan goes to extreme lengths to shed weight when she gets validation over her changing body. Unbeknownst to her, she’s only making herself sicker.

The film sheds light on the generational component and cycles regarding how we view weight and approach things and deeply explores eating disorders.

Sunday, January 21

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

After a first season that had tongues wagging, can The Way Home Season 2 carry on what Season 1 started?

That’s a resounding YES! We’ve seen the first four episodes, and you will be clutching your pearls in anticipation of every episode.

We’ll have full reviews of every episode as they air, so be sure to follow along with us!

9/8c Monsieur Spade (AMC)

The mystery of the murdered nuns heats up on Monsieur Spade Season 1 Episode 2, and young Teresa is right in the thick of it.

She’s a chip off the ol’ block – not Philippe’s block, but Sam Spade’s. It’s pretty clear she learned much more from him so far than her dear old dad.

Witty comebacks and more of Spade’s bare ass are on the way, and we know you’re going to love every minute of it.

9/8c True Detective: Night Country

If things are heating up on Monsiuer Spade, they’re downright frigid on True Detective.

Mystical elements increase as Danvers and Navarro follow clues leading them down a long and winding road of unknowns.

As the mystery unfolds, we’ll learn more about each detective, their relationship with each other and with others in town. It’s a tale you don’t want to miss!

Monday, January 22

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)strong>

Are Ava and Stefan’s lies unraveling? Too many people are suspicious of Ava for this to go on much longer! And why is Clyde talking to Harris?

We’re not at the end of this story yet, but everyone’s instincts are in overdrive, so it’s only a matter of time. Everett threatens to resign if Chad doesn’t stop shielding Stefan. Harris has an update for Rafe and Jada, and Ava turns to Stephanie for PR help.

Don’t forget that there’s a dirty cop running around Salem, too – will we find out who it is? Meanwhile, be sure to stock up on tissues because Paulina gets her diagnosis, and it sounds like it’s not good news!

8/7c Ride (The CW)

If you missed watching Ride on The Hallmark Channel, now is the time to rewatch the western family drama on The CW.

Join in the McMurray family drama as they join forces to save the ranch and the prodigal son, Cash (Beau Mirchoff), returns to try bull riding.

Sparks fly between Cash and Missy (Tiera Skovbye), but will they give their relationship a chance? Check it out!

You're in for a wild ride. #CWRide premieres Monday, January 22, on The CW! pic.twitter.com/O5wm67S02d — The CW (@TheCW) January 15, 2024

10/9c The Traitors (NBC)

Oh, everyone’s been talking about this sensation, so for those who didn’t get to catch the original airing of the first season on Peacock, now is your chance!

Arguably one of the most fascinating, cutthroat, entertaining reality competition series in years, Traitors combines some of reality TV’s biggest and most familiar faces.

They include w athletes, actors, and the like, forcing them to play a game rife with deception and treachery as a series of “Faithfuls” try to weed out “Traitors” who plot, scheme, betray, and murder them.

It’s a stacked cast ranging from Ryan Lochte to Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly. If you loved Squid Game (the reality series), The Challenge, and Big Brother, you’ll love this.

Tuesday, January 23

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

The highly anticipated, family-friendly special Kevin James: Irregardless delivers a hilariously unfiltered take on parenting, marriage, and getting older.

As only James can, he covers a range of topics, from motivating children to put down their video games to why he doesn’t trust technology and how many Tater Tots he can fit in his mouth!

We need comedy more than anything these days, and nothing lands better than slice-of-life musings. This is one special we can’t wait to see.

8/7c La Brea (NBC)

The stakes have never been higher on La Brea as Gavin faces his past in two different timelines.

In 10,000 BC, Gavin and Sam look for the military base and run into an old colleague who could unlock Gavin’s old memories. Meanwhile, in 2021, Ty and Sam need to sober up Gavin, so he agrees to help them.

Ty also confronts some past demons when he runs into his ex-wife in 2021. How will this change things?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The bad news is that after all that “Eviana” goodness, we’re diving back into the cult storyline as Mariana and Joaquin find some new leads. But that also means that the love triangle may be heating up!

Meanwhile, we’re back to Haven and Dennis freaking out about a food critic dropping by, and only chaos can ensue.

And if you thought there was heat between Gael and Jay, you’re right. The two grow closer, and Gael’s crush on the hot doc intensifies!

Wednesday, January 24

8/7c Wild Cards (The CW)

If you enjoyed the series premiere of Wild Cards, the second episode is even better!

A case involving a porch pirate takes a deadly turn as Max and Ellis continue to adapt to their rather unorthodox partnership.

You’ll definitely laugh at this one as the two settle into their chemistry and continue nodding at all its dynamic predecessors that came before.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Uh oh! Dr. Dean Archer finally accepts that Sean wants to give him a kidney (we think, anyway!), but now Sean’s mother pops up, demanding that he leave their son alone!

It’s not up to her. Sean is an adult and is determined to do this. But that won’t stop her from causing trouble.

Meanwhile, Marcel clashes with a first-year resident while Charles struggles to repair things with Ripley. Will anyone make progress?

9/8c Chicago Fire ( NBC)

Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2 may be titled “Call Me McHolland “ in a reference to Randy “Mouch” McHolland, but the promo puts Joe Cruz front and center.

After stepping in for Severide in his absence, Cruz is having a hard time with his superior’s attitude, and who can blame him?

We don’t need another member of Firehouse 51 riding off into the sunset, so we expect they’ll come to an understanding. Maybe Severide will share a bit of gratitude for keeping his seat warm!

10/9c Chicago PD ( NBC)

Yeah, the season premiere was a total bust with that ill-placed Hailey-centric, but fret not! We’re getting some Ruzek action and a proper exploration of what life has been like for him since his shooting.

Ruzek has been going stir-crazy since he still hasn’t passed his physicals to get back on the job, but when a poker game takes a scary turn after it gets raided and they get robbed, Ruzek may be forced into the job after all.

It sounds like an exciting episode that may deliver what the season finale lacked!

Thursday, January 25

Griselda (Netflix)

Exactly what is our obsession with glamorizing a life of crime? Personally, I’ve seen enough stories about drug lords and heists to last a lifetime.

But Netflix still reigns, and with Sofia Vergara stepping into the lead role, a huge step beyond Modern Family, I expect Griselda to be a huge hit.

The best part for me is the trip back in time. I’m a sucker for anything that escapes the mundanity of modern phone-in-your-face technology. Ironic, given the number of people who will watch this on their phones.

Sexy Beast (Paramount+)

Speaking of glamorizing crime, Sexy Beast the series is a prequel to the film.

It offers your first glimpse into the origins of Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while Gal’s budding relationship with DeeDee threatens everything in their world.

Sexy Beast stars James McArdle as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott as Don Logan – the duo are best friends and small-town thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London.

Sarah Greene is Deedee Harrison, a captivating adult film star whose ambitions to control her own personal destiny and her love affair with Gal Dove put her in danger.

Stephen Moyer is Teddy Bass, a treacherous, rising name in the gangster world, who seduces Gal and Don into his criminal web, and Tamsin Greig is Don’s pathologically controlling and formidable older sister, Cecilia.

Law & Order (NBC)

Many of Dick Wolf’s shows have taken on the AI revolution, and now it’s Law & Order’s turn!

When a prominent tech guru is killed, there are too many suspects to count – will Shaw and Riley be able to make progress? Or will dramatic irony strike, requiring them to use the victim’s tech to figure out the case?

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun face an ethical dilemma regarding an overdue piece of evidence that the jury might want to see – but which might be an AI-generated deep fake. Will their losing streak continue, or will they get their conviction this time?

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Olivia Benson teams up with the FBI on an unsolved case – is this Maddie’s disappearance, or is there another cold case that needs her attention?

Meanwhile, Fin and Velasco check out a flash mob robbery that led to a sexual assault.

And, from the looks of things, it will also lead to violence in the squad room!

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

We’re not nearly done with the fallout from Whelan’s death. Tensions will boil over in the squad room, supposedly because no one agrees with Jet that Vargas’ AI program is a helpful tool. But could it really be about everyone being on edge because of their grief?

We’ll also get to meet Elliot Stabler’s brother for the first time, and something tells us there’s more than a little sibling rivalry in play here.

And yes, there will be a new case, this one involving a bombing, a dead spiritual leader, and a possible conspiracy.

Friday, January 26

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

This thrilling new series is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Orloff.

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home.

Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

The series features a stellar cast led by Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann, who are joined by Raff Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

8/9c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Raq is very much back in the game, and even though she wasn’t gone long, she’s about to see a lot has changed.

We’ve been waiting for Raq and Ronnie to come face-to-face, and we’re getting closer to that meeting as their worlds begin to collide.

And with only three episodes left, we’re expecting things to only get crazier in the Southside!

