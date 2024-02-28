Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know about the Sequel

Who are you going to call? GHOSTBUSTERS!

Nearly 40 years ago, in June 1984, Ghostbusters premiered, and a phenomenon was created. Since then, several sequels and anime shows have been created. Yet we waited over 30 years after Ghostbusters II for a sequel in the same universe.

Now we're lucky to get another sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Here is everything we know about the upcoming sequel.

Why is the Ghostbusters Franchise Continuing?

After Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed $200 million, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan immediately signed a deal to do a sequel –Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

They planned to continue the story with the Spenglers and combine the old and new ghosthunters again.

What is the Background of the Ghostbusters Franchise?

It isn’t easy to believe that this franchise was created nearly 40 years ago, with Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis creating the original premise and the script.

While it didn’t have a solid opening weekend, audiences fell in love with Ivan Reitman’s ghosthunters – Peter ( Bill Murray), Ray ( Dan Aykroyd), Egon (Harold Ramis), and Winston (Ernie Hudson).

While the sequel Ghostbusters II didn’t succeed as much as the original, it still led to several animated shows and video games. For the Ghostbusters 35th anniversary, Universal Studios opened a themed haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights.

Reboots and revivals only work so well. That’s one of the reasons the 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call didn’t work. It exhibited the humor of the originals, but the characters didn’t resonate.

Many fans didn’t appreciate an all-female ghost-hunting team after watching Peter, Ray, Egon, Winston, and the others have fought the ghosts for years.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife combined the old characters and introduced Egon Spengler’s granddaughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace), who learned she could hunt ghosts and gathered her own team to stop Gozer the Gozerian.

While parts of the film worked by featuring numerous Easter eggs and cameos in this long-awaited sequel, it seemed too sappy for an 80s comedic horror flick.

The Ghostbusters were never meant to be portrayed as family idols. Hopefully, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will insert more nostalgic humor within it.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Returns the Plot to Where It Began

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife saw Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) and her family start a new life in Oklahoma, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire returns them to where all the fun began in New York.

It will be even more nostalgic when they meet up with the OG Ghostbusters and join forces as they protect their home from the second Ice Age.

Co-writer and producer Jason Reitman teased to Empire that audiences will see more of the firehouse in the film, while director Gil Kenan teased that this is the most prominent film yet and audiences will love the monsters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast

Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduced many new characters, beginning with the Spengler family. McKenna Grace plays Egon Spengler’s granddaughter, who has his ghost-hunting skills.

Stranger Things Finn Woflhard plays her older brother, Trevor, and Carrie Coon portrays their mom, Callie. Logan Kim plays a quirky tech guru and Phoebe’s friend, Podcast, while Lucky Domingo portrays Trevor’s level-headed friend, Celeste.

Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Callie’s boyfriend and Phoebe’s teacher, Gary Grooberson. Both he and Callie will get to suit up as Ghostbusters this time.

Many of the OGs will return, too, including Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond “Ray” Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). Former secretary Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) and William Atherton (Walter Peck) also reprise their roles.

Several other actors, including Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James, Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind, have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens worldwide on Friday, March 22. It was initially supposed to be released in December 2023, so it’s been over two years since Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released.

However, Ghost Corps, a division of Columbia Pictures, is hosting exclusive screenings in New York City and London the week before with the cast and crew.

If you’re interested, you’ll find more information on the Ghost Corps Facebook page, and invites will be sent out early next week.

Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Have a Theatrical Release, or is it Streaming Only?

All the other Ghostbusters films were released in theaters, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire won’t be any different.

Sony inked a deal with Netflix, allowing them first-pay window rights to Sony Pictures titles, around 18 months after release.

Here comes the drama. Around the same time, Sony signed a deal with Disney, stating their 2022-2026 movie slate will hit Disney + and Hulu and their linear networks after its theatrical release.

There aren’t details about when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire would hit streaming, but Disney doesn’t get the titles until Netflix’s window expires.

Who is Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Jason Reitman practically grew up on the Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II set since his father, Ivan Reitman, directed those. It made perfect sense that he’d pick up the baton and direct and co-write Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Reitman handed the directing reins to film’s writer Gil Kenan, and Reitman served as a writer and a producer.

As Reitman told Deadline, “A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side."

"It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan.”

Where did Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire film?

Most of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was filmed in the United Kingdom, with the Ecto-1 being spotted at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport with rust and dents as it last appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Filming in the UK occurred in March 2023, and a second unit was filmed in New York in June 2023, and the actors saw the Canadian wildfires.

Minus the smoke, the filming scenes reminisced the 1984 film as the ’59 Cadillac raced up the streets.

Obviously, it’s been updated to conquer new ghosts, and we can’t wait to see that.

Is There Any Exclusive Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Merchandise Available?

AMC Theatres has partnered with Loungefly to offer exclusive Ghostbuster backpacks in the shape of a proton pack.

The design includes a green lining and features the two infamous ghosts, Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. It’s available on February 29 on their website.

#AMC $AMC - Which one of below 3 AMC movie merch will break all previous. Sales record? I think #Ghostbusters drink cup may become the highest numbers. What do YOU think?@AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/KILcEheCO6 — Mehul_Adam's Biggest Fan (@MehulRRao) February 9, 2024

AMC also unveiled a nostalgic Ghost Trap novelty popcorn bucket that captures the essence of the spooky containment device. It will pair wonderfully with the new Ghostbusters drink cup in the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man shape.

Where to Watch the Rest of the Ghostbusters Franchise

If you want to binge-watch the rest of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II are available via HBO Max, and you can rent them from Apple TV or Amazon Prime.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available on Starz or for rent on Amazon Prime.

You better catch up fast before the next installment arrives.

Watch the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer

After over two years, we’re getting the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise.

The trailer details the fun monsters the Ghostbusters face as everything turns to ice. Will they defeat them in time before everything freezes?

Check out the trailer below:

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.