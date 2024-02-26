Horizon: An American Saga: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything We Know About Kevin Costner's Western Epic

Long before he sauntered into the role of John Dutton III and seized the reins of the family ranch on Yellowstone, Kevin Costner was one of the most in-demand filmmakers and leading men in Hollywood.

Now, the Oscar- and Emmy-winner is ditching the small screen and returning to his roots.

In what might be his most ambitious project to date, Costner has directed a sprawling Western epic that will be released in theaters in two parts this summer.

This is a man who was born to saddle up and gaze into the camera from beneath a wide-brimmed Stetson, so naturally, Costner will be playing the lead role in both films.

The first trailer dropped today, and anticipation among Costner devotees and horse opera fanatics is at an all-time high.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about Horizon: An American Saga.

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

Set in the aftermath of the Civil War, Horizon will tell the tale of the settling of the American West -- and it'll do so on a scale so vast that few filmmakers other than Costner would even attempt it.

The actor-writer-director's 40-year career in Hollywood has been defined by grandiose epics, but even the great Kevin Costner has never taken on a project this massive before.

With a budget of $100 million and two films in the can with two more planned, this thing promises to make Lonesome Dove look like Gloomy Pigeon.

The premise has been building in Costner's mind for 30 years, and he even took out a loan on his home in Santa Barbara in order to partially self-finance the films.

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” Costner said during a press conference announcing the release of the Horizon trailer.

“So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be.

Yes, unlike Westerns that focus on the clash between sheriffs and outlaws in a bustling boomtown, Horizon will focus on westward expansion and the decades-long clash of cultures that followed.

Needless to say, it's a lot, but Costner -- who walked away from Yellowstone in order to make these films -- seems to have no doubt about his ability to make history come alive for a new generation of moviegoers.

Horizon: An American Saga -- The First Trailer

After months of anticipation, the first full-length trailer for Horizon was released on February 26.

It's all bright colors, sweeping orchestral music, wagon trains, and dramatic gunfights, suggesting a major change of pace from the darker, grittier fare that's dominated the genre in recent years.

Horizon is one of the most high-risk film ventures in Hollywood history, but if the enthusiastic reaction to the trailer on social media is any indication, those risks might just pay off.

Is There a Release Date For Horizon: An American Saga?

Yes! In fact, there are two release dates, and they're only a few weeks apart!

The first chapter will hit theaters on July 28, with the second installment arriving on August 16.

That means, of course, that in many markets, both films will be playing in theaters at the same time -- not a common occurrence for film franchises!

It's almost like Costner is combining the approach of blockbuster cinematic universes with the business model of prestige TV, hoping in the process that he'll benefit from strong word of mouth.

Studios are struggling to pack 'em in these days, so if this strategy pays off, we'll likely be seeing a lot more of it.

Who Will Be In the Horizon: An American Saga Cast?

Have we mentioned that this thing will be epic in scale? Yeah, it's an overused word these days, but with a reported 170 speaking roles, Horizon very much fits the bill.

In addtion to Costner (of course), the first two films will feature performances from Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

At this point, it might be easier to list the ruggedly good-looking character actors who won't be appearing in Horizon.

Yellowstone Controversy: Did Kevin Costner Quit the Show to Make Horizon?

There have been rumors that Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan parted ways on bad terms, but that doesn't seem to be the case -- at least not entirely.

Thanks to testimony and court documents pertaining to Costner's rather messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner, we got much of the story straight from Costner himself.

While he made vague allusions to "issues with the creative [team]," which many took as a subtle jab at Sheridan, Costner insisted that his main reasons for leaving the hit Paramount Network series all had to do with scheduling.

According to People magazine, Costner told the court that he was chagrinned to learn that filming for Yellowstone Season 5 had been divided into two segments, which would require him to delay Horizon production longer than expected.

Worse, Costner says, as salary negotiations wrapped up, he learned that "they still hadn’t finished" the first half of the season, and there were "no scripts written" for the second half.

And so Costner's time on the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch came to an end -- but with two prequels, one more on the way, and the first Yellowstone sequel series coming soon, fans will have plenty to keep them occupied.

Where Was Horizon: An American Saga Filmed

Horizon was filmed on location in Utah, around the St. George area.

Who is Making Horizon: Am American Saga?

This is Kevin Costner's baby from start to finish.

Costner directs the movie, which he co-wrote with John Baird. The two have previously worked on a series called National Parks, according to IMDB.

Kevin Costner, Mark George Gillard, and Howard Kaplan are producers. John Debney is the composer, and J Michael Muro is the cinematographer on this Western epic.

Where to Watch Horizon: An American Saga

No day-and-date streaming release for this one, folks!

A massive epic like Horizon can only be seen in theaters this summer -- and if there was ever a flick that deserves to be seen on the big screen, this is it!

What do you think, folks? Are you looking forward to the films that could redefine the legacy of the legendary Kevin Costner? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts!

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.