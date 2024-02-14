Syfy Favorites Chucky, Reginald the Vampire, and The Ark Return Soon!

Have you been awaiting news about your favorite Syfy shows?

Today is your day!

Syfy announced return dates for Chucky, Reginald the Vampire, and The Ark and announced a surprise renewal for SurrealEstate.

SurrealEstate is a fun little show that stars Tim Rosen (Wynonna Earp, Schitt’s Creek) as Luke Roman, the founder of real estate firm that specializes in supernatural events.

Their promise is to clean the house of pesky spirits so owners can sell without the guilt of what they’re escaping or leaving behind.

The team goes far beyond traditional real estate agents with powers of their own, a former priest, and a technical wizard who uses gizmos he creates to cast off anything from demons to ghosts.

For the longest time, SurrealEstate was languishing without a home for a second season after airing the first season in 2021.

According to Deadline, its return in 2023 led it to be the No. 2 original scripted series in its time slot for viewers and the coveted 19-49 demo.

Now, we’ve got a third season on the way. Who would have guessed?

Chucky keeps on kicking, too. There is no keeping that doll down.

There’s no keeping Devon Sawa down, either, and for Chucky Season 3, he’s been playing the President of the United States.

That’s right, Chucky’s grief set him on a collision course with his friends turned enemies, Jake, Devon, and Lexy in the freakin’ White House!

The third season wasn’t launched in whole because of the strikes, but after a massive cliffhanger that ended with a bloody Halloween party, the series will return on April 10 at 10/9c.

Reginald the Vampire returns shortly thereafter on May 8 at 10/9c.

While that means you’ll say goodbye to Chucky relatively quickly, it’s nice to have a flow of shows picking up the slack.

Reginald Andres is an unusual vampire.

He doesn’t look the part and hardly fits the personality profile, either. And while he’s the living dead, becoming a vampire literally saved his life.

We expect the second season to include more fun with his maker, Maurice, and his co-worker girlfriend, Sarah.

The Ark Season 2 returns this summer, and while we don’t have a date and time, we expect it will follow on the heels of Reginald the Vampire.

The Ark follows a group of young adults and kids taking over a mission to colonize another planet after a catastrophic event killed most on board.

As they grapple with leadership positions and whether they’ll find love, they also have the fate of the human race in their hands.

It’s a microcosm of society and how people need to step up or step off for the future betterment of us all.

Although our first inclination was to see The Ark run off course forever with the incredibly frustrating youth on it, they successfully turned things around for themselves and viewers.

Now, we’re fully invested in their success (and their love lives and whatnot… we admit it), and we’re looking forward to its return.

What about you?

Which returning show are you most excited about?

And don’t forget to watch Resident Alien tonight when it returns to Syfy at 10/9c!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.