Tell Me Lies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

Thankfully, Tell Me Lies will return for a second season. After a huge cliffhanger finale, viewers are sure to be tuning in for the next chapter.

From the release date to cast expectations, we are here to share everything we know so far.

Let's dig in!

The Hulu original series follows the twists and turns of a dysfunctional love triangle between characters Stephen, Lucy, and Diana.

With Meaghan Oppenheimer as executive producer and showrunner working alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Laura Lewis, and Shannon Gibson, Tell Me Lies Season 2 is sure to be as addictive as Tell Me Lies Season 1.

It is based on the book Tell Me Lies, written by Carola Lovering, who is also a consulting producer for the show.

The steamy coming-of-age series tells the story of a group of friends who met at the fictional upstate New York school of Baird College. More importantly, it follows a cataclysmic relationship as it happens over the course of eight years.

When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco got together, no one in their orbit could have guessed that their lives were going to be changed forever after the toxic relationship led to lies, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Has Tell Me Lies Been Renewed?

Yes, the romantic drama has been renewed for a second season. Hulu revealed the renewal one month after the first season finale.

The show aired from September to October 2022 on Hulu.

How Did Tell Me Lies Season 1 End?

The finale starts with the truth behind Macy's death. It was revealed in an earlier episode that Stephen and Macy had a summer fling. However, Stephen wanted to keep this a secret so that ex-girlfriend Diana would not find out.

When Lucy does not feel like going out one night, roommate Macy ends up going to a party alone, where she calls Stephen to come join her. Neither are too fond of getting behind the wheel as they decide to go home, but Stephen bites the bullet and takes the keys.

This shocking revelation of Stephen actually being the one behind the wheel of the car crash does align with the character's self-centered tendencies. We see that during an argument between the two, Stephen takes his eyes off the road when he then has to swerve to avoid hitting Drew.

Unfortunately, Stephen crashes into a tree, and because the passenger-side seat belt isn't working, the impact kills Macy. Stephen then takes Macy's body and lays it in the driver's seat, deletes evidence of their connection from her phone, and walks home, leaving Macy to be found by police.

Stephen has no problem letting Drew take the blame for the crash, which is something he obviously struggles with on screen.

This also leads Lucy to believe that the accident was Drew's fault and that Stephen was in the passenger seat when it happened and only walked away because he was scared of the police finding out he was there and had been drinking.

In an act to 'protect' Stephen, Lucy writes a letter to the college's Dean anonymously. After being called into the Dean's office, Drew thinks that Stephen had to be the one behind the letter, but Stephen tells him that his older brother Wrigley told his girlfriend Pippa.

As Wringley is then put in the hot seat, Drew and Wringley end up fighting, and Wrigley accidentally falls off a balcony, which leads to an injury that disables him from being the football team's quarterback his senior year.

Stephen obviously knows that Lucy is the one actually behind the letter, but Wrigley thinks it is Pippa, which leads to him breaking up with her.

In another attempt to 'protect' Stephen, Lucy lies to another student by saying she and Stephen were together the night of the accident. When Diana hears of this lie, she tells Stephen, who is furious but realizes it can be easily discredited.

After all of this, Drew is let off the hook by the Dean, which means Lucy's letter did absolutely nothing besides ruining Pippa and Wrigley, as well as actually physically hurting Wrigley and ruining the future of his football career.

We then see that Diana has won Stephen back when the two come downstairs holding hands and leaving the end-of-semester Hawaiian party.

This breaks Lucy's heart as she is downstairs wondering where he is and ends up drinking way too much and sleeping with her friend Bree's boyfriend, Evan.

Flash forward eight years, and we are at Lucy and Evan's engagement party, which now has a different feel as a viewer knowing what happened between Lucy and Evan years ago.

Another shocking twist is revealed when Stephen's highly anticipated arrival plays out. Stephen is now engaged to Lucy's best friend from home, LYDIA!

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Cast

In Season 1, Grace Van Patten played Lucy, Jackson White played Stephen with Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew, and Alicia Crowder as Diana. We expect all will return.

Although she did pass away early on, Lily McInerny played Macy. Jessica Capshaw played CJ Albright, Lucy's mom, and Katey Sagal acts as Stephen's borderline narcissistic and emotionally manipulative mother, Norah.

We expect Natalee Linez, who plays Lydia, to be featured more, as well as Edmund Donovan as Max.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Cast Additions

According to US Weekly, in January 2024, the show's Instagram account revealed Tom Ellis, Oppeheimer's husband, will be an addition for Season 2, along with Thomas Doherty, who will play a new student at the college who gets caught up in Lucy and Stephen's chaotic off-again-on-again relationship.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Plot

Oppenheimer told TheWrap in November 2022 that Season 2 could potentially show more of the characters' adulthoods, beginning with the engagement party, along with flashbacks from where the show left off with them in college.

She also hinted at the idea of future episodes focusing more on side characters, specifically Diana and Bree, pointing out that viewers want to see more of Bree.

Hopefully, we will find out the background of Stephen and Lydia's meeting, why Stephen and Diana's relationship ended, what happened to Drew, and how Lucy found out about her ex-boyfriend and hometown best friend's relationship.

Plus, Lucy mostly did even more regrettable things when trying to win back Stephen from Diana.

What is Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date?

Unfortunately, there is no set release date for Season 2. It was confirmed in November 2022 and was supposed to have been released in 2023, but the WGA and SAG strike delayed it.

Filming began in January 2024, and another fall premiere date is within reason.

Where To Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2

Considering it is a Hulu original, the streaming service is where you will find the series.

Tell Me Lies Episodes

There has been official confirmation for the number of episodes. However, it's a safe bet to say there should be 10, following the format of Season 1.

Is There A Season 2 Trailer?

Due to filming starting about a month ago, an official trailer has not yet been released.

As soon as more information for Season 2 is released, we will be sure to post it here.

We love Tell Me Lies as much as the next, so we are working hard to keep you updated!

Eve Pierpont is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.