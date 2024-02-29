The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers: Thony Starts A New Journey

A new season of The Cleaning Lady is upon us, and where Thony goes, many messy situations will follow.

This will be a brand new adventure for the ever-resourceful Thony, as she'll find herself truly alone for the first time since we've met her.

And that will be quite the transition for her during The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 1, as she navigates a new reality without the people she's come to rely on.

Last we saw Thony on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12, she and Arman were preparing a new venture. Thony was desperate to find a way to return Fiona to the States after her deportation to the Philippines, and Arman had a plan to get her back.

There was also the murder of Kamdar by Nadia's hand. Oh, and Miller was also killed, leaving Thony without a man on the inside.

That final hour was heavy, with some chapters closed and a lot more just beginning, which brings us into the new season, poised to look much differently.

The synopsis for the premiere details Arman's mysterious disappearance, which will surely have a ripple effect on many characters.

While Thony and Arman rode off into the sunset with different wheels in motion, we now know that the plan will change with Arman missing when the series returns.

After Adan Canto's devastating passing earlier this year, we pondered how the series could honor Canto's Arman and what could happen with the show moving forward.

Immediately, one thing we'll see is the team-up of Nadia and Thony, as well as the introduction of Arman's parents.

Arman mentioned his parents on many occasions, but we know Eduardo and Teresa were estranged from their son.

Arman's decision to get into bed with the mafia left a gaping hole in their relationship.

However, with Thony and Nadia unable to find Arman, going to his parents seems logical.

It'll be interesting to meet Eduardo and Teresa and see how their complicated feelings toward Arman change with his disappearance.

It's safe to assume much of the hour will be about trying to map out Arman's whereabouts as well as dealing with all the troubles the various characters currently have populating their lives.

We've seen Thony and Nadia reluctantly work together, but it may be paramount now for them to get on the same page with their shared history.

Both women have often been pitted against one another due to their relationships with Arman, though it was far from a classic love triangle.

The women have never seen eye-to-eye, but they have seen themselves occasionally having to put their differences aside for the greater good.

While many a shipper's heart went wild for Thony and Arman, especially during The Cleaning Lady Season 1, the show concentrated on developing Nadia into someone who was so much more than Arman's wife and an obstacle to the couple getting together.

With Kamdar's death, Nadia now gets his empire, and while she made sure to let Arman know she was now in charge, I can't imagine she wasn't expecting his help in any way, at least as far as the business was concerned.

And that's to say nothing of their personal relationship, which was incredibly fractured but by no means over when the last season ended.

His disappearance will certainly be stress-inducing for both women, who depend on Arman and also feel very strongly for him.

Both will have personal feelings and professional conflicts colliding; on top of that, new players will enter the scene.

The Cleaning Lady has a myriad of players that straddle the good and evil line. But their villains typically hit it out of the park in terms of presence and threat level.

There was something to fear with Hayak and Kamdar and what they could do to Thony, Arman, and their families. And with a new season comes new adversaries in the form of Ramona and Jorge Sanchez.

The Sanchez siblings will make their mark immediately in the first hour, and it looks like their business will intersect with Thony in some way.

According to the press release announcing their additions to the cast, Ramona was described as the regal matriarch of the Sanchez family, who was much different in private than in public.

How she and Jorge, described as smart but volatile and unpredictable, come into contact with Thony will be the key here. Will she encounter them on her quest to find Arman?

Or perhaps through her new business arrangement? Or might an entirely new situation set these three up on a collision course?

Thony has a knack for finding herself in the worst of positions, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her cross paths with the duo while she tries to bring Fiona home, which you know she'll be doing her damndest to do.

Speaking of Fiona, she'll still be in the Philippines when the season begins and re-acclimating herself, with the synopsis adding that she'll reconnect with an ex.

Fiona will want nothing more than to get back to Chris and Jaz, but while she's away from them, having someone from her past there for support could be good in the long run.

That's if they're one of those exes, like JD, who always had Fiona's best interest at heart.

Reuniting Fiona and her family will be priority number one for Thony, alongside the search for Arman, leading to a jam-packed hour for her.

And it's The Cleaning Lady, so expect many surprises around every corner and just about nothing to go to plan.

We are so close to The Cleaning Lady Season 3, fanatics! And we can't wait to cover the series for you yet again.

As we wait for its return, let us know in the comments what you hope to see in the first hour and throughout the season as the series enters a new era.

Remember you can watch The Cleaning Lady when it premieres at 8/9c on March 5 on FOX.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.