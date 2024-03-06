Butterfly: Cast: Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know About the Prime Video Series

Prime Video has a new series coming. Butterfly is in pre-production, and the series includes an all-star cast. This one is not to be missed.

Butterfly is a character-rich spy thriller and family drama that features complex relationships in the world of global espionage.

Here’s everything we know so far about Butterfly. Be sure to bookmark this page since we’ll update it as we receive new information.

Butterfly Cast

The cast for Butterfly has slowly been revealed since last fall as more information about the spy thriller has been released.

Daniel Dae Kim will play the leading role and be the executive producer. Kim stars as David Jung, a former U.S. operative living in South Korea.

Reina Hardesty portrays Rebecca, a young agent assigned to kill David Jung.

Piper Perabo stars as Juno, an intelligent woman who craves money and power to succeed. She's the CEO of an intelligence agency and has a complex relationship with her adult son, who also works for her.

Variety also announced that Park Hae-soo, Kim-Tae-hee, and Nayoon Kim have joined the series in undisclosed roles.

Butterfly Plot and Spoilers

Butterfly is based on the "Butterfly" graphic novel, which was created by Arash Amel, written by Margaret Bennett, and published by BOOM Studios in 2015. The comic focuses more on Rebecca's point of view as she delves into her missions.

She trusts no one because be believed she was orphaned as a young teenager, so she now guards her heart and has become closed off until a mission leads her to her estranged father's doorstep.

From Prime Video's description, we're guessing that's David Jung, played by Daniel Dae Kim, since he's an operative whose life comes back to haunt him of a past decision. The synopsis also teased that Rebecca wanted to kill him.

Complex father-and-daughter relationships can be entertaining, especially when they're forced to work together to avoid other enemies. We're unsure if that'll happen, but Alias had one of the best father-and-daughter relationships in a spy thriller, so here's hoping.

Kim teased that showrunners Stephanie Cha and Ken Woodruff had created some compelling characters, and it was even more special having it filmed in Korea.

Amazon Prime’s Success with Spy Thrillers

Prime Video has featured many other spy thrillers, including Citadel, Alex Rider, and, most recently, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

All of these series focus on different types of spies and relationships, and many were based on adaptations, which are Prime Video's specialty.

Before Butterfly hits Prime Video, you can watch other spy thrillers or read the graphic novel to familiarize yourself with the source material.

Is Butterfly in Production?

It doesn't look like production has started, as they were still announcing cast members in February, though hopefully filming will begin shortly. They plan to film in South Korea using English and Korean dialects.

Daniel Dae Kim's production company, 3AD, developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Stephanie Cha and Ken Woodruff serve as executive producers, co-creators, and showrunners.

Cha is well-known for her crime novels, and Woodruff is recognized for his work on The Mentalist and Gotham.

Kitao Sakurai has been hired to direct both the pilot and an additional episode, so this talented team is ready to go.

How Many Butterfly Episodes Will There Be?

Unlike most of the series on Prime Video, Butterfly will have a six-episode season instead of the typical eight episodes. If the series is well-received, it can last several seasons.

Is There a Butterfly Trailer?

There is no trailer for Butterfly yet.

Many new cast members are still being announced, and they wanted to wait until after both strikes to begin filming. Hopefully, we’ll get a trailer by the end of the year.

When Will Butterfly be Released?

Since we’re unsure about production and there is no trailer yet, there is no release date for the series yet.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more about production. Hopefully, this will be released in 2025.

Where to Wach Butterfly

Butterfly will air on Prime Video when it is released. It will be available worldwide in over 240 countries and territories.

As mentioned, Prime Video offers an array of TV series, ranging from spy adventure series to young adult dramas.

What are your thoughts on Butterfly? Let us know in the comments if you’ll be tuning in to the latest spy series.

