Will Trent Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Will and Faith Investigate a Corrupt Politican

It's to get back to business.

Will Trent suffered the trauma of losing Cricket and saw James Ulster, but for now, the series has turned back to the case of the week instead.

Spoilers for Will Trent Season 2 Episode 3 suggest that a corrupt politician was involved in a woman's disappearance, even though he appeared charming. Elsewhere, Angie returns to the force and investigates a sauna murder with Michael.

Politicians always have secrets they want to take to their graves, and they come out right before a big ceremony.

That's no different from when Ricardo Chavira portrays Councilman Victor Carrey, an ambitious politician and devoted family man. Chaos hits when several locals die, and one of his female interns ends up missing.

We don't know much about the dead locals, but the promo teases that the other woman, Isabella, was kidnapped.

Faith apparently recognizes some pre-natal vitamins and guesses that Isabella is pregnant. If the politician is the baby daddy, his wife is suspect number one.

Even if Councilman Carrey preaches he's a family man, he could have had an affair with Isabella while she worked there. That would have enraged his wife enough to confront her, kidnap her, and stash her far away.

There's also the more sinister thought -- He could have sexually harassed and attacked her, and now that she was pregnant, she was ready to reveal it all, and someone had to shut her up.

This is Will Trent's first time dabbling in politics, so it'll be interesting. It's always been messy when the agents from Law & Order: SVU accuse a politician of having compromised secrets right before a ceremony. Will always has a soft spot for missing people, probably because no one saved him. Therefore, it will drive him crazy if they keep chasing clues only to lose Isabella again. Since most cases are connected, more than likely, the murders are also connected to the Councilman or the pastor. While the GBI will want to solve those, time is ticking to find Isabella. Saving a pregnant woman is vital. I had hoped the suspicious pastor Will and Faith would interview would be the same one they talked to in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4. He was creepy and like he had many secrets. However, this pastor is played by Jerod Haynes. Something wrong always happens when Will enters a church, so I'm unsure if the pastor is working with the politician or if he'll have some information to lead them to Isabella. Most Will Trent arcs don't last longer than two episodes, and the one concerning Will's patronage has lasted four so far. While I wouldn't mind a season-long arc, could many other viewers endure that much trauma and flashbacks? While we're done with James Ulster for now, it doesn't mean Will's quest for a family has ended. His curiosity may get the better of him as he wonders what his uncle, Antonio Miranda, can reveal about his mother, Lucy. Since he's unsure if James is his father, Will may hope his uncle can also clear that up. Will has never had a male role model, but is his uncle the best one? Antonio was judgemental of Lucy. Imagine how he'd react to Will's dyslexia. I'd hate to see him hurt even more. After Amanda realized what an asset Angie was in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 2, Angie returns to the force and works a sauna murder with Det. Ormewood. As Erika Christensen teased, "Ormewood and Angie usually have some lower-stakes cases with morbid humor written into them, while Will and Faith’s cases are usually high stakes, with someone’s life on the line." With that in mind, they could find a murder at a high-end fitness center. They have saunas and many suspects, or this case could occur at a mansion with a built-in pool, hot tub, and sauna facility. This kind of storyline reeks of a jilted lover that finds their partner with another in the sauna and leaves them in there to sweat to death. That means both storylines could stem from an affair. That doesn't happen often, and it would be interesting if it did. This type of case would affect Michael since both he and his wife committed adultery. Even worse, one of the other women was Angie. There has been lots of tension in the Ormewood home, and it would literally be Michael's worst fear to see Gina with another man in a sauna. If this were a passionate murder, it would hit way too close to home, and hopefully, Michael won't emphasize too much with the suspect. Sometimes, Michael and Angie's cases are corny, but this one has the potential to be relatable. We're not sure of much, but we've seen that in Will Trent Season 2, they've been relating the cases back to the agents' personal lives. What do you think, Will Trent Fanatics? Are you excited to get back to the case of the week? Let us know in the comments what you're most excited to see. Will Trent airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. New Episodes drop on Hulu the day after they air.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.