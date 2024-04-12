Goosebumps Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the New Chapter

Children of the '90s were a different breed, thriving on all that was scary and traumatizing, from late-night series like Tales from the Crypt to horror books like Goosebumps.

What we survived back then, we now relinquish to new generations thirty years later. Some may say we're twisted parents because we pass our torment on to our children.

But trauma builds character, and Lawd knows today's kids need plenty of that. A small dose of fear and caution never hurt anyone. They can be useful life skills that can keep you out of trouble.

Or survive a horror flick like Goosebumps, which has moved into its second season as a series.

Goosebumps Season 1 aired in 2023, and now, we R. L. Stine fans get to enjoy Season 2, too.

If you enjoy classic horror tales told from a softer, less traumatic point of view, the young adult horror books-turned-TV series Goosebumps should be next on your list of must-watch.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Goosebumps Season 2. We include details about the plot line, actors, episodes, release date, and more!

What is Goosebumps?

Goosebumps is a well-known and beloved kid's book series by legendary author R. L. Stine -- the Steven King of the children's niche.

Made popular in the '90s, Goosebumps introduces children to the art of horror without being so scary parents have to pay for therapy.

We were first in line at the library for the newest monthly releases. And we devoured the words with zero regard for what was happening in the real world.

We didn't just enjoy the stories in print; there was also a television rendition in 1995.

Several TV networks picked up the book-turned-TV series for the four years it ran -- 1995 to 1998. We enjoyed 74 episodes, including 12 that had Stine as our narrator.

It was thrilling to see the written stories we had obsessed over for years now on TV.

Once the series went off the air, it seemed like the fad died down. While Stein continued publishing books, the characters didn't return to the screen for 20 years.

Goosebumps entertained an entirely new audience when it hit the screen with its first movie in 2015. Who doesn't love a movie starring Jack Black?

From the $158.3 million earned at the box office, it seems everyone did!

The movie sequel -- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween -- came three years later in 2018, again featuring Black in the role of R. L. Stine.

More radio silence followed the name for several years until Disney+ and Hulu teamed up for a new Goosebumps adaptation in 2023.

What was Goosebumps Season 1 About?

The re-imagined Goosebumps Season 1 streamed to Disney+ and Hulu in 2023. The season focused on the town of Port Lawrence and a regular series of cast members.

There was a main plot -- a group of five teenagers released supernatural forces and had to work together to recapture them before they destroyed the entire town.

One such vengeful spirit inhabits English teacher Mr. Bratt, played by Justin Long.

But each episode had its own subplot featuring an iconic Goosebumps book storyline.

As the season progressed, we saw the kids discover secrets involving their parents while solving the supernatural.

Goosebumps Season 1 didn't get the ratings it expected. But it did receive plenty of favorable reviews from Stine fans, young and old. The interest was enough to earn the series a second season.

Books referenced in Season 1 include Welcome to Horrorland, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Welcome to Dead House, You Can't Scare Me!, Night of the Living Dummy, The Haunted Mask, Say Cheese and Die!, and Go Eat Worms!

What Will Goosebumps Season 2 Be About?

While Season 1 left a major cliffhanger and revolved around a serialized series, Goosebumps Season 2 will have some major differences.

The first big swap-up between Goosebumps Season 1 and Season 2 will be the format. Goosebumps Season 1 took a more serialized approach where every episode combined a central plot with a subplot from a Goosebumps book.

Goosebumps Season 2 will begin the transition into an anthology approach. Think American Horror Story.

For those unfamiliar with anthology series, each episode serves as its own storyline from start to finish.

Within that one hour, you see the story unfold and resolve.

Every episode not only has its own story but also has its own characters. It's the perfect way to portray the Goosebumps books. Each book was its own thing.

If you're hoping for answers from Season 1, you're not going to like this next part.

Since Season 2 is taking the show in a different direction, it will not pick up and finish the storyline from Season 1.

So far, it's said that none of the characters from Season 1 will return. It's unlikely the series will mention any of the storylines from the first season.

So, what can we expect from Goosebumps Season 2?

Season 2 will revolve around a former botanist professor turned single father as he raises his twin teenagers. The official logline for Goosebumps Season 2 states:

"Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

We don't know which Goosebumps books we'll see reimagined throughout Season 2. Among the dozens of books, there's a lot of material to use for inspiration.

How Many Episodes Will Goosebumps Season 2 Have?

Since Season 2 of Goosebumps will be an anthology format, there will be eight episodes instead of ten.

Given that over 60 young adult horror novels are published under the Goosebumps label, it's disappointing that Season 2 will only have eight episodes.

But it gives hope that future seasons can bring more books to life.

The anthology route for the re-imagined Goosebumps series franchise gives future seasons a great way to introduce different characters and storylines.

Who is in the Cast of Goosebumps Season 2?

One of the biggest names to join the Goosebumps show for Season 2 is David Schwimmer, a former cast member for the 90s hit TV sitcom Friends.

Schwimmer will play the role of a single father, Anthony, a former botany professor raising his teenage twins and an elderly parent.

Other stars involved in Season 2 include Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) as the fraternal twins Cece and Devin.

Elijah Cooper (That Girl Lay Lay), Francesca Noel( R#J), and Galilea La Salvia (Party Down) will also be on Season 2 as characters CJ, Alex, and Frankie.

Ana Ortiz is another big name added to the roster for the second season.

Ortiz is best known for Love, Victor, and Ugly Betty.

Her character will be a Brooklyn police detective, Jen, who experienced a tragic adolescent event involving her childhood friends.

Goosebumps Season 2 will have a different format from the serialized story of Season 1, with a new string of cast members.

It's unexpected to see any of the former Season 1 characters, including:

Will Price

Zach Morris

Isa Briones

Rachel Harris (Lucifer)

Ana Yi Puig

Miles McKenna

Has a Trailer for Goosebumps Season 2 Been Released?

An official trailer has not been released for Goosebumps Season 2 so far. Be sure you're following TV Fanatic because we'll update this page when we have a trailer to share.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Goosebumps Season 1 if you haven't watched it yet.

Is R. L. Stine Involved in The Goosebumps Series?

Given that Goosebumps is a Stine masterpiece, you would expect the author to have some involvement. He was the mind behind the original series in the 90s.

Unfortunately, Stein is not part of the new series remake. However, executive producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welch confirmed that Stein approved their vision.

Welch said in an interview in 2023,

"Getting an email from R.L. Stine after he watched the pilot saying he was thrilled with what we had done with his property was a true career highlight."

When is the Release Date for Goosebumps Season 2?

Disney+ has not yet announced whether Goosebumps fans will get to enjoy the next installment of the horror series in late 2024. Or they may have to wait until 2025 before viewing Goosebumps Season 2.

Where to Watch Goosebumps Season 2?

Goosebumps Season 2 has been confirmed to air on Disney+ and Hulu. You can watch Goosebumps Season 1 streaming on Disney+.

Want more Goosebumps before Season 2 comes out? You can watch the Goosebumps movie and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween movie on Hulu.

Or catch up on the OG Goosebumps series (from 1998) on Netflix.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.