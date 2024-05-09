9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Eddie Asks Buck For Help

After the heartbreaking events of 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 9, there was no telling what the fallout would be for Eddie and Christopher.

Eddie has made a host of mistakes regarding the Kim situation, and it looks like it is time for him to face the consequences of his actions.

In this clip from 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 10, exclusive to TV Fanatic, Eddie pleads with Buck to help him reach Christopher, as his son has effectively cut him out after witnessing THAT surreal scene in his home.

Coming home and thinking you’d seen your deceased mother in the flesh embracing your father would be devastating to anyone, and poor Christopher has already endured such loss in his life.

Earlier this season, Christopher had lamented to Buck that he was starting to forget what Shannon’s voice sounded like, and to suddenly be hit with the feeling that she’d come back, even if fleeting, naturally brought back strong emotions.

As you’ll see in the clip, Christopher chose to isolate himself from his father, and Eddie’s first option for reaching him was through his Buck, someone who's not only his partner at work but a reliable source of comfort outside of it.

It says a lot about Buck and Eddie’s relationship that Eddie often enlists Buck for help when dealing with Christopher.

Not only does he trust Buck explicitly, but he also knows that Christopher does.

Related: 9-1-1 Post-Mortem: Ryan Guzman Talks Eddie Entering 'Unknown Territories' & Buck and Eddie's Evolution

You can hear the abject terror in Eddie’s voice as he details the situation for Buck and pleads with him to help, but he’s not sending Buck in to talk to Christopher about some trivial teenage issue they’ll all forget about in due time.

Christopher is hurting, Eddie is hurting, and simple conversations may not be enough to understand the deep-seated feelings this event has caused.

But it’s certainly a start.

It’s too soon to tell what the lasting ramifications of Eddie’s actions will have on their father/son relationship, but this hour will explore that dynamic.

Elsewhere, in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed their family home, Athena will be on a mission to figure out the truth behind the fire while Bobby continues to fight for his life.

It’s been a hard season for Bobby and Athena, starting with their ship disaster, which saw their delayed honeymoon sink to the bottom of the ocean. Now, their beloved house has burned down.

Athena’s desire to find out the truth in all situations has made her excel at her job, and considering what the fire did to Bobby, she’ll have a lot of motivation to investigate.

If this hour didn’t sound packed enough, we’ll also see the Hen and Karen dealing with Mara being taken from the home after Councilwoman Ortiz sought revenge on their family.

Watching Mara leave a home she was flourishing in was a major gut punch, but to know Hen and Karen is to know that they’ll never stop fighting.

Mara is family, and they always fight for theirs with everything they have.

9-1-1 Season 7 has been a rollercoaster ride, and the final episode keeps that feeling going with a twisty hour that will keep you guessing.

While you wait for that final hour to get here, check out the exclusive clip above, and hit the comment section with all your thoughts about the scene.

And let us know what you'd like to see before the season wraps up!

You can watch 9-1-1 on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.