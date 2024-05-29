Chicago Fire Season 13: Everything We Know So Far

Chicago Fire Season 12 has come to an end, and now we're turning our attention to the next installment.

Was this season our favorite? No, definitely not.

But it had its moments, and it certainly set us up for some major drama when the show returns in the fall.

After the stunning revelation that Eamonn Walker will not be returning (at least not in the same capacity), we're left to wonder how 51 will handle a leadership change.

Plus, several huge relationship-related bombs were dropped during the season finale that season 13 will have to address.

Does Violet love Carver back? Will next season deliver a Stellaride baby? How will Kelly deal with the news of another long-lost half-sibling?

Hopefully, all these questions and more will be answered when the show returns.

For now, here's everything we know about what to expect from Chicago Fire Season 13.

Where Did Chicago Fire Season 12 Leave Off?

Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 13 was chock full of jaw-dropping moments.

For one, Chief Boden was promoted to the Deputy Commissioner position, beating out Paramedic Chief Robinson for the job.

This promotion was the show's way of writing Boden out since Eamonn Walker decided he wanted to take a step back from Chicago Fire.

This move allows Walker to return as Boden periodically, so thankfully, we don't have to say goodbye forever.

In an emotional exchange, Carver confessed to Violet that he's fallen in love with her.

Their relationship was always supposed to be casual and no strings attached, but feelings had clearly been brewing between the two of them for some time.

The episode ended with Violet searching for Carver after finding out from Stella that he'd taken more time off.

Kelly told Stella that he'd been thinking about having a baby, and Stella was thrown for a loop.

Fans predicted this storyline, but we didn't see much of Stella's reaction before the credits rolled.

Before finding out he got the deputy commissioner job, Boden asked Herrmann to take his place as Chief if he left 51.

The biggest moment of the finale was newcomer Jack Damon's big announcement.

He finally pulled Kelly aside to tell him the secret he'd been keeping for weeks: his father was Benny Severide, making him Kelly's half-brother.

What Will Be the Plot of Chicago Fire Season 13?

Presumably, the new season will focus largely on the dynamic between Damon and Severide. We'll find out if Damon is telling the truth, and if he is, how Severide is handling the fallout.

Fans also expect to see a deeper dive into Stellaride's family plans. Will they already have a baby by the premiere of season 13, courtesy of a convenient time jump?

The writers could pursue an infertility storyline, or the season could open with Stella pregnant. Alternatively, Stella could very well oppose the idea altogether, and we might see tension between her and Kelly as a result.

The Carver-Violet situation will have to be dealt with, too, and we can only hope that we don't end up going backward with these two. Ideally, they'll be able to have an adult conversation about their feelings and move forward together.

Herrmann has some major career steps to take before he is ready to take Boden's place, so it's reasonable to expect that we'll see him work his way through those steps while preparing for the big job in the house.

How Many Episodes Will Chicago Fire Season 13 Have?

NBC hasn't yet announced how many episodes are slotted for Chicago Fire Season 13.

After strike-related filming delays created a short season, we only got thirteen episodes out of season 12.

But past seasons have had as many as 24 episodes, so we're hoping the show will head back in that direction.

There's plenty of drama to go around, so fingers crossed we get a longer season next time around!

Who Will Be in the Cast of Chicago Fire Season 13?

As of now, we're not aware of any major departures aside from Eamonn Walker.

Since there haven't been any other casting bombshells, we're sticking with the assumption that everyone from the core cast will return:

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Christan Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Michael Bradway as Jack Damon, and Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzie Novak.

Don't worry; we'll monitor casting announcements closely and update you if anything changes!

Is There a Trailer for Chicago Fire Season 13?

We're still anxiously waiting for a promo or trailer to drop for next season's release.

NBC hasn't released one just yet since we've still got a long wait ahead, but we'll be excited to see it when it's out.

When is the Chicago Fire Season 13 Release Date?

Season 12 just ended, so we don't have news of an official release date for Chicago Fire Season 13 yet.

But we do know that it will keep its current time slot, airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c and that it has been renewed for a fall 2024 release.

Chicago Med Season 10 will air just before then at 8 pm EST, while Chicago P.D. will follow last at 10 pm EST.

Where Can I Watch Chicago Fire Season 13?

Once the show returns, new episodes will air on NBC on Wednesday nights at 9 pm.

You can catch them streaming the next day on Peacock.

Plus, all seasons of Chicago Fire are currently streaming on Peacock, so you can catch up on anything you've missed while we wait for the fall.

As soon as we have more information about Chicago Fire Season 13, we'll update this article, so add it to your bookmarks and check back regularly to stay in the know!

