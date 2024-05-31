Ghosts Season 4: Cast & Character Guide

Why are the lights flickering? Did that vase move on its own? What's that disembodied voice?

Don't worry because it's just the hilarious and whimsical Ghosts of the Woodstone B&B.

This charming remake of a British series features an amazing cast of characters from different decades and centuries who mingle in the afterlife.

Married couple Sam and Jay think all their problems are solved when Sam's great aunt passes away, leaving her a beautiful country mansion.

However, after Sam falls down the stairs, she can see the souls of those who haven't moved on and realizes she's inherited much more than a house.

For three seasons, Ghosts has become a welcome and fun treat for audiences.

The show cleverly spins tales rife with humor while still managing to weave in perfect, heartwarming, and heartwrenching moments.

As a "Certified Fresh" series, this show is as beloved by critics as it is by the viewers who tune in each week to see what shenanigans these spirits get into.

Grab your sage and Ouija board because we're about to contact the dead -- and the living who put up with them!

Rose McIver

Role: Samantha "Sam" Arondekar

There wouldn't be much of a show without Sam.

The large countryside mansion falls into her lap as the last remaining heir of the Woodstone line.

She then proceeds to fall down its stairs for a near-death experience that leads to meeting the very dead guests of her late aunt's home.

The character is a bit impulsive, but everything she does is done with the best intentions.

She did manage to make up with her mother, who died at a diner with questionable cuisine but gained the ghost power of shrimp breath. It was still a sweet mother-and-daughter moment.

She wasted no time turning her inheritance into a bed and breakfast.

Despite her husband's groans, Sam goes out of her way to make the B&B as much of a home for the ghosts as she does for the guests.

She's bubbly, fun, and can see ghosts. However, she can't live in NYC again because, as she said, "it looks like the music video for Thriller."

With over thirty years of acting experience under her belt, Rose McIver has been a familiar face on the small screen since the early 90's

The actress is best known for her roles in Masters of Sex, iZombie, and Once Upon a Time.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Role: Jay Arondekar

Having a wife who can see ghosts isn't a smooth ride, but Jay makes it look easy.

As the more logical of the married couple and B&B owners, Jay often calls Sam's actions into question.

Some requests are often a bit over the top, like giving the ghosts their designated TV or the ghosts accessing their bank login information. Silly stuff.

Still, he has done his best to find his place among the displaced spirits and has even formed the nerdiest of friendships with Pete.

As the house chef, Jay is trying to turn the dilapidated barn on the property into his own destination restaurant with some ghostly funding.

He's not alone in his ghostly plight as he and Sam revealed to Jay's sister, Bela, that the B&B was heavily infested with spirits.

Of course, Bela then tried to have a romantic relationship with Trevor that ended shockingly badly, but that was a lot to put on Jay's plate.

Not many business owners can say their endeavors are sponsored by the dead.

Utkarsh Ambudkar is an actor who's been active in the industry since the mid-2000s, from hosting to scripted gigs.

He is best known for his roles in The Mindy Project, The Dropout, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Devan Chandler Long

Role: Thorfinn "Thor"

If you love cod and are obsessed with it in an unhealthy way, then you already have something in common with the first official ghost on our list.

Thorfinn is Woodstone's resident hothead, and he usually channels his Viking fury into just about every conversation he has.

If that's not enough to get everyone's attention, the Norseman also enjoys futzing with the lights as his ghost power allows.

Electrical manipulation is a decent trade-off for death by lightning strikes. Thor burned down a gazebo, after all.

When Thor isn't going on about cod or "land ships," he's busy pining away for the hippie ghost, Flower.

When Flower isn't trying to talk him into a throuple, he's yelling back and forth with his son, Bjorn.

The Viking took the news that his son had been within yelling distance for hundreds of years pretty well.

And despite his hatred for all things Danish, Thor managed to look past his son's choice to take a Danish wife. That's true fatherly love right there.

As an NFL athlete turned actor, Devan Chandler Long has made a considerable name for himself in Hollywood after such an abrupt career change.

The actor is known for his roles in Bosch, Doom Patrol, and The Rookie.

Roman Zaragoza

Role: Sasappis "Sass"

Whether intended or a happy coincidence, Sasappis getting the nickname "Sass" was rightly earned as the B&B's primary source of sarcasm.

After a thousand years on the property, Sasappis can be forgiven for being a little short, considering he's spent most of his human history trapped on the same property.

For a brief flicker of a moment, like three episodes, Sass had a girlfriend, and he's made it clear that he is tired of having to remind everyone.

The Lenape shared a beautiful courtship with Jessica, the drunk, car-bound ghost. In the end, Jessica chose the road.

As was discovered in the most recent season, Sass carries the ghost power to enter the dreams of the living.

This is a power he's kept well hidden, as none of the ghosts were aware of it before he started using it for his own personal gain.

In his defense, a pizza oven would've been a great investment and addition to Jay's restaurant.

However, it did make him the first ghost to meet Jay face to face, even if it was through manipulative and boundary-crossing means.

Roman Zaragoza has been an up-and-coming name in the entertainment industry since 2010, often taking part in projects that shed light on Native American representation.

The actor is best known for his roles in Stumptown, Going Native, and Austin & Ally.

Brandon Scott Jones

Role: Captain Isaac Higgintoot

There's much that could be written about the good Captain Higgintoot, and that's precisely what he accomplished from beyond the grave.

Something Isaac himself would point out Alexander Hamilton never did, though as a gentleman, he never would.

Of all the ghost powers, there's terrible, and then there's the crap shoot that Higgintoot got with a stinking smell that fills the room any time a living person walks through him.

Death by dysentery is hard enough to contend with, but it was pretty pivotal in getting Jay's attention when Sam got stuck in the vault.

He saved her life and revealed to his romantic partner, Nigel, that he lets off a noxious aroma as his only ghost power. Even shrimp breath is better.

Still, it was an excellent moment for Isaac and Nigel because their romance had been budding since before Isaac accidentally killed Nigel.

In his defense, Higgintoot had only meant to be testing out a new gun scope when Nigel caught his eye. It's romantic or something, right?

Regardless, he became a fiance, and through Sam, he secured a book deal and invested ten thousand dollars into Jay's restaurant.

Brandon Scott Jones has been making waves as an actor in film and TV for just over a decade now.

The actor is best known for his roles in Girls, The Good Place, and The Other Two.

Rebecca Wisocky

Role: Henrietta "Hetty" Woodstone

As the former lady of the house, Hetty can't be bothered by new-fangled things like equal pay and feminism, but don't worry—she'll let you know.

Hetty is a staunch and prudent woman of manners and high society. She can't fathom the audacity of Sam's exposed knees in a skirt.

It should be mentioned that during Hetty's life, she wasn't allowed to make any decisions other than her constant consumption of, in her words, "the sweet nectar of mother morphine."

Though her ghost power has yet to be revealed, the most recent season did reveal the more heartbreaking way the Irish-hating cocaine enthusiast died.

She did get to send the ghost of her former philandering ex-husband and cousin to hell, leading to the funniest test of a new power in the series.

And that act of possibly sending her former spouse to hell led to Hetty making up with the Irish maid she accused of seducing her despicable ex-husband all those years ago.

At least Alberta finally forgave her for hiding that Hetty's son poisoned and murdered Alberta years ago.

Thankfully, her afterlife has found bumpier and more fun ways to pass the time with Trevor, and when he's not available, a washing machine on the fritz.

Rebecca Wisocky has an acting filmography that goes back two decades and a half, with her first TV role on Sex and The City.

The actress is known for her roles in Dopesick, Star Trek: Picard, and Devious Maids.

Danielle Pinnock

Role: Alberta Haynes

There's nothing like the eerily soothing sounds of Alberta Haynes' sensational singing that will warm and chill your bones simultaneously.

Unsurprisingly, the jazz vocalist's ghost power is that the living and the Alexa can hear her disembodied humming.

The boot-legging, bad-boy magnet met her end at the bottom of a bottle of hooch when Hetty's son left strychnine-laced moonshine for the songstress.

Through Sam, Alberta's music and history have reached new ears, even if those ears belong to an incredibly creepy fan named Todd.

Sam and Jay were first made aware of Alberta's legacy when the fanboy showed up with a full back tattoo of Alberta's face, investigating her murder.

On the one hand, it led to a true crime podcast revolving entirely around Alberta, reaching a long-lost relative of the former singer.

On the other hand, that relative also met Todd, and now there could be a mingling that has Alberta just slightly disturbed.

While Pete's initial advances to Alberta were rebuffed, the lounge singer has recently found herself fantasizing about the camp counselor.

Danielle Pinnock began her career on screen in 2016 when she starred in the hit show This is Us, and she has since continued to appear on television shows.

The actress is known for her roles in Young Sheldon, This is Us, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Sheila Carrasco

Role: Susan "Flower" Montero

Flower would want me to tell you, "If you see a bear, don't hug it. You're going to want to hug it, but don't." And she's right. You shouldn't, because she did.

On what could only described as an entirely avoidable dumb death, Flower wandered over from a festival high as a kite and attempted to hug a bear.

To her credit, as Alberta said, "It's a wonder the girl lived as long as she did." And before she tells you for the thirtieth time, she once robbed a bank.

And even though this drug-loving, cult-frequenting hippie has found a connection with the Norse Viking obsessed with cod, she still hasn't let go of her throuple or more ways.

Regardless, she would have to be a party must for ghost power alone, as those lucky or unlucky enough to walk through her specter end up as high as the day Flower died.

She found herself in involuntary confinement in the most recent season after chasing a flower and ending up at the bottom of a well.

Sheila Carrasco has been making a career in television since 1993 when she had her first acting role in The Untouchables.

She is best known for her roles in Jane the Virgin, The Good Place, and American Housewife.

Richie Moriarty

Role: Peter "Pete" Martino

What do you get when you mix Star Wars, basketball, Dungeons & Dungeons, and improv? The one and only Pinecone Trooper leader, Pete Martino.

Unfortunately, not all off days at work can be brushed off, especially not when that day ends with an arrow in the neck. It gives new meaning to a pain in the -- never mind.

Pete was and remains a big fan of the Livings. He is Jay's self-proclaimed best friend, and they share a love of almost any possibly nerdy thing under the sun.

The troop leader was sent for a spin when he found out that his former wife, Carol, had been cheating on him with his best friend.

That had to have stung a bit, considering Pete was staying faithful in the afterlife. He found out in the same episode that he had a grandson, so it wasn't all bad news.

At least, it was until the past season when Carol died on the property, choking on a doughnut hole. If you know, you know.

Even stranger is the final emergence of Pete's ghost power, the ability to travel beyond the perimeter of where he died. However, he must still return to the manor or fade into oblivion.

In a way, it's two powers because he can go where ever he wants and can manually "suck himself off." Thank you for that one, Trevor.

Richie Moriarty has been acting for a decade and a half, with most of his pursuits being in television.

He is best known for his roles in House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and The Tick.

Asher Grodman

Role: Trevor "No Pants" Lefkowitz

The Wall Street bro that feels the chill in the air long before anyone else and has absolutely no shame in his game -- or his love of Tara Reid.

Trevor Lefkowitz was not the kind of guy you would ever bring home unless your family was the worst of the one percent and was looking to turn some money into millions.

To his credit, he took Isaac's book money and invested it into some very lovely stocks before turning it over.

For almost a season and a half, Sam and Jay didn't know the story of Trevors's death or how he became a pantsless spirit for all eternity.

One night at the Woodstone manor, Trevor was hanging out with his work friends, hazing a new employee while streaking through the cold.

In a last act of heroism, Trevor secretly gave the new employee his pants and returned to the party, claiming he had "done it" with the limo driver.

There's a lot you could say about the Wall Street douche, and most of it is true, but that doesn't mean he's not also secretly a good guy underneath, well, nothing, because he has no pants on.

After twenty years in the industry, making many short films, Asher Grodman has recently been making a name for himself on television by appearing on several different shows. The actor is known for his roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Succession, and Chicago Med.

Honorable Mentions

Ghosts is a show where death is sometimes a new start for an old character. For that reason, several characters in the series deserve acknowledgment as they remain in the show until they eventually get "sucked off."

Hudson Thames & Alex Beniello

Role: Crash

Crash is a character who appears once per season at best, but he's been there since the beginning and deserves acknowledgment.

He didn't deserve to get his head hidden by Isaac and then again by Flower once the mystery had been solved.

Odessa A'zion

Role: Stephanie

The teenage ghost in the attic has to be a Nacy Drew book, but in this case, it's an angsty teen girl with an attitude problem who died by way of a chainsaw killer on prom night.

Her favorite activities included pulling pranks on Sam because she makes Stephanie insecure and chasing Trevor around, making him uncomfortable with her advances.

Christian Jadah

Role: Bjorn

Thorfinn's baby Bjorn is all grown up and dead after coming to America to search for his father.

Their happy reunion was soured by Thor's discovery that Bjorn had taken a Danish wife.

Matt Walsh

Role: Elias Woodstone

Hetty's syphilitic ex-husband might be a nightmare to the ghosts of Woodstone, but the robber baron is fun to watch in that car wreck sort of way.

The sexist womanizer met his end when he was accidentally trapped in the vault he commissioned to be built with suspiciously ghost-proof metal.

Betsy Sodaro

Role: Nancy

Nancy has to be the most unexpected fan favorite, but the cholera pit ghost has warmed viewers' hearts the same way her rotted skin has disgusted them.

She's not afraid to speak her mind, take quality self-time, or even take more than one boyfriend from the upstairs ghosts.

John Hartman

Role: Nigel Chessum

The British boy toy of Captain Higgintoot has moved into the main house with Isaac, and it's been a long time coming -- both of their deaths and a few hundred years, to be precise.

If you're caught up through the most recent season, you know Nigel had a whirlwind of a time, but we won't give away spoilers if you aren't.

Caroline Aaron

Role: Carol

As Carol would tell you, "doughnut holes get made in their own machine," making them very different from doughnuts. I'm sorry, Carol, but Pete is right. It's still doughnut material.

The cheating former wife of everyone's favorite troop leader recently had her world upended when she choked to death at a Halloween party held at The Woodstone B&G. Go watch the episode to see what Carol choked on.

Tristan D. Lalla

Role: Mark

Mark has been with Sam and Jay since just about the beginning and is so close with Jay that the construction supervisor hides shoes from his wife at the B&B.

Believe it or not, the character has been in the series for a decent amount of time, yet he still doesn't know about the ghosts.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll

Role: Todd Pearlman

As Alberta said, "What's wrong with you, Todd?" That answer has yet to be answered as Alberta's face has not been removed from the superfan's back.

But everything is alright as long as he still has that jar of Alberta's toenails so that he can one day clone her and have an Alberta of his own—Todd's words.

Punam Patel

Role: Bela

As Jay's little sister, she was rightfully skeptical of her brother and Sam when they first told her about Sam's ability to see and speak with ghosts.

In the end, she tried harder than anyone to make her own Demi Moore "Ghost" scene happen with Trevor using her friend's body during Christmas.

Mark Linn-baker & Kathryn Greenwood

Roles: Henry & Margaret Farnsby

These two want to be the series' main villains so badly, but every time they try to go toe to toe with our favorite B&B owners, the Farnsbys find themselves in over their ridiculously rich heads.

If only Mr. Farnsby knew that the ghost of his late mother still haunts the residence and has quite a lot of opinions about how her son is living his life and spending her money.

Come back to Woodstone B&B soon, where the living and the dead are treated to heavenly amenities and rewatch all the ghostly gags on Paramount+.

Which of the Ghosts cast and characters is your favorite? Are you excited for the next season after that cliffhanger?

Ghosts will return for a fourth season slated for a 2024-25 schedule run. See everything we know about the next season here!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.