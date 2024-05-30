Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 10 Spoilers: Clash of the Titans and a Fan Favorite Falls

Are you ready for a classic Grey's Anatomy finale?

We're not new to this; we're true to it, so the only thing that won't be surprising from Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 10 is that it's guaranteed that all hell will collectively break loose.

There's a strong chance we'll also be left with a cliffhanger.

It remains to be determined whether that cliffhanger only supports the notion that the series has become too reliant on formula.

But alas, it's one of the more fun aspects of this series, so the more drama, the better.

And we have a lot of drama in store for us.

It's a clash of the titans situation with Meredith and Catherine.

The former manages to rope a few people into her rogue research, while the latter throws all of her weight around.

This situation feels too eerily similar to Mer's nonsensical insurance fraud storyline during Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

Do you guys remember when the esteemed Meredith Grey did a bid?

Frankly, we try not to remember that one ourselves.

Instead of figuring out some alternative ways that were well within sight to continue her research, Mer went rogue again and created this huge mess that she hadn't even been around to deal with herself.

And, of course, Teddy got fired in the process.

But, as my colleague mentioned in the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 9 review, Catherine is terrible.

They're back to making her this one-dimensional villain and the promotional stills and promo don't do much to discourage that assessment.

With Meredith and Catherine having their face-to-face in the season finale, come hell or high water, we'll get a resolution to this situation.

Catherine is ready to ruin Mer and take her down a peg, but Mer is not only righteous but also has 20 seasons' worth of plot armor, so we know she'll be fine.

The fact that no one else will be has always been the problem.

It's so rarely about Meredith Grey, so much as everyone around her becomes collateral damage.

Teddy has already gotten the boot, indirectly due to Owen.

It's also possible that Amelia may face some severe consequences in the finale.

They rarely have known what to do with Amelia for some time, and they mostly opt to toss her in and out of relationships and little else.

If Amelia isn't already set up for a kick to the gut with Catherine's wrath, she may face that when she learns about Winston and Beltran sleeping together.

She and Winston have had a tentatively stable relationship since Maggie skipped town.

But the two of them in a messy love triangle with Beltran wasn't on our Bingo cards.

It's going to be some fallout from that.

But then, we can hope that the doctors will be mostly focused on the influx of patients caused by the wildfires.

While we're not treated to the more traditional crossovers with Station 19, the two finales would be somehow linked.

We have already discussed all the drama that will ensue in the regrettable series finale of the spinoff with our Station 19 spoilers.

A little tidbit that connects to that is the line in the promo that states that one of the firefighters is injured and has been rushed to Grey Sloan.

Our bets are on it being Theo, given that a tree fell on him in the field while 19 was fighting the wildfire during Station 19 Season 7 Episode 9.

But with a series that loves to rip our hearts out freakingly with tragedies, it also could be possible that Ben gets gravely injured, for the sole purpose of screwing with the Benley ship, despite them being one of the couples who epitomizes Black Love on television.

Ironically, they're teasing some other doctor in jeopardy.

We see Jo fainting at some point in the promo, right in front of Levi and Link.

It's hard to say if something is seriously wrong with her and if they're paralleling the Grey's Anatomy Season 19 finale with Teddy or not.

However, we will throw out the possibility that she could be pregnant.

She and Link discussed starting a family together and children too much this season for it not to go anywhere else.

Given how popular this relationship has become, it also would be a bit of fanservice to those who are deeply invested if they take these next steps.

Speaking of "next steps," there's also the matter of Baby Shepherd, Lucas, considering Maggie's tempting offer.

Regardless of how annoying of a character Lucas has become for many viewers, it isn't right that he's facing the brunt of the punishment for Sam's death.

There have been so many inconsistencies with whether he's good at medicine or terrible.

That aside, it's unfair that he's getting set back, especially given the struggles they've had with interns post-pandemic.

Lucas's choice of Chicago and the opportunity to pursue a field that doesn't align with the other Shepherd giants in his family would be a great way for him to carve out an identity of his own.

However, it would also mean he would either be removed from the series or reduced to a smaller role.

We still don't know nearly enough about Lucas or have properly explored his relationship with Amelia, his mother's identity, or his romance with Simone.

It's believable that Mika would slot well with the Chicago offer, pursuing cardio and being in a program with a great mentor like Maggie.

If Lucas and Mika previously had a falling out over him sucking up all the praise and her face all the punishment and hardships when he didn't defend her or credit her, it's safe to say there's a way of making up for that.

And with Midori Francis exiting the series in another frustrating departure, it would be the perfect way for her to honor what we've come to learn and love about this fan-favorite new character.

It's gearing up for a big finale!

Over to you, Grey's Anatomy Fanatics.

What are you hoping to see in the finale? Sound off below!

Grey's Anatomy's season finale airs Thursday at 9/8c on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.