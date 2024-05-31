Hallmark Reveals Its 2024 Christmas in July Programming

Hold onto your Santa hats!

We are less than seven months away from Christmas, which means we’re one month away from Christmas in July.

You know what that means: A New Hallmark Christmas movie!

Hallmark Channel announces the return of its popular Christmas in July programming event, now in its 12th year. This event features holiday movies all month long for a sum total of over 500 hours of programming!

Viewers will be gifted two original movie premieres, Falling Like Snowflakes, starring Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner, premiering Saturday, June 29 at 8/7c, and A Very Vermont Christmas, starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin, premiering Saturday, July 20 at 8/7c.

You can also enjoy the television premieres of Rescuing Christmas, An Ice Palace Romance, and Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut.

The Christmas in July Fan Favorite Marathon returns starting Friday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT through Monday, July 8 at 2:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Related: Marcus Rosner Previews An Ice Palace Romance

From now through Sunday, June 23, viewers will have the chance to vote for their favorites weekly on the network’s Hallmark Movie Checklist App.

This summer, viewers also have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the previously announced Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

On Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s standalone subscription service, the celebrations begin on July 1, with the world premiere of Operation Nutcracker starring Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell.

During the month of July, subscribers will have access to over 350 Christmas movies – equaling over 500 hours of enchanting Christmas Content – including weekly themed collections:

Hallmark Fan Favorites; Three Wise Men Spotlight (celebrating the Brennan brothers played by Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker); Christmys-teries; Enchanted Christmas; Foe, Foe, Foe; Christmas Classics; Christmas Around the World and Royal Christmas.

HALLMARK CHANNEL ORIGINAL PREMIERES:

Saturday, June 29:

Falling Like Snowflakes

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner

A photographer (Dalton), determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner), and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.

Saturday, July 6:

Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut – television premiere

Related: Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell Talk Three Wise Men and a Baby and You Won't Stop Laughing!

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.

Saturday, July 13:

Rescuing Christmas – television premiere

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page

Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes – with her final wish being that Christmas would disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does! Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas?

Saturday, July 20:

A Very Vermont Christmas

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Ryan McPartlin

Related: Margaret Colin Talks Her Hallmark Debut, Shares Memories of Edge of Night, Independence Day

A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brewmaster (McPartlin) team up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.

Saturday, July 27

An Ice Palace Romance – television premiere

Stars: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story.

With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

HALLMARK MOVIES NOW ORIGINAL PREMIERE:

Monday, July 1: Operation Nutcracker

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Christopher Russell

Related: Three Wiser Men and a Boy Reunites Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell on Hallmark!

When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.

OK. Who's excited?? Early Merry Christmas in July, everyone!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.