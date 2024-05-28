Law & Order Season 24: Everything We Know So Far About the Latest Season of NBC's Iconic Crime Drama

Thursday nights wouldn't be the same without Law & Order.

The flagship cop/legal drama took a hiatus between 2010 and 2021, but it'll be kicking off NBC's Thursday night marathon of crime dramas again this fall.

That means more cases ripped from the headlines, more of Price butting heads with the new DA, and probably more miraculous last-minute wins in the courtroom.

The flagship series hasn't deviated much from the formula that made Law & Order successful in the 1990s. The cops still investigate a case straight out of recent news, usually a murder, and then turn the defendant over to the DA's office to be prosecuted.

Nowadays, there's more diversity in the police and legal sides of the criminal justice system than when Law & Order first began, and there's less ambiguity in the courtroom.

Various cops have investigated homicides since the series returned, with partners coming and going, but the law side has remained remarkably stable.

Audiences were shocked when Sam Waterson left during Season 23 after over 400 episodes of Law & Order.

Still, Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun have been the assistant district attorneys since the reboot's first episode, which is likely to continue during Season 24.

Let's look at what's coming up for our favorite cops and lawyers. (This post will be updated as more information becomes available, so bookmark it.)

Has Law & Order Been Renewed?

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU were both renewed on March 21, 2024.

This news was unsurprising, though there was some drama around the renewal of sister show Law & Order: Organized Crime, which has now been resolved.

The original Law & Order was never in danger and will return for its 24th season in the fall of 2024.

What Happened at the End of Law & Order Season 23?

The 23rd season ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, with new DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) waiting to hear election night results after finishing a challenging case involving someone who wanted to assassinate him.

Getting justice for a killer who took someone else's life while gunning for Baxter during a political event meant Baxter's daughter testifying as to what she saw.

This exposed her to public humiliation, as she had to admit on the stand she had a criminal record for causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Baxter wanted justice at all costs, and his daughter wanted to testify despite her record. However, Baxter's wife was disgusted and didn't come to his election night party, so that relationship is probably toast.

On election night, Baxter said he hoped the numbers turned around before the end of the evening, suggesting he was trailing his opponent, but the scene faded to black before the final vote tally, so we don't yet know if he won the election.

What Storylines Can We Expect on Law & Order Season 24?

The series needs to resolve Baxter's election. It's unlikely that he will lose since, as far as we know, Tony Goldwyn is remaining on Law & Order.

There could be a hotly contested election or one that takes days to determine the winner, which could be an intriguing subplot as the DA's office scrambles to fight for justice while it isn't clear who the next DA will be.

In the meantime, the cop side of the show will likely continue to involve plenty of social justice subplots and ripped-from-the-headlines crimes.

Shaw and Riley may continue to butt heads over their policing styles and attitudes toward perps, and we can be sure that there will be twists and turns in every investigation before the cops find the guilty party each week.

Which Cast Members Will Be Returning for Law & Order Season 24?

A week before the 23rd season finale (Law & Order Season 23 Episode 13), Camryn Manheim surprised everyone by announcing that she will not be returning as Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

Manheim has played Dixon for three years. Her character was in charge of the homicide unit and often directed the detectives on how to proceed with the case.

Her exit means the show will need a new head of the unit.

Dann Florek originally played this role, whose Captain Don Cragen was then transferred to Law & Order: SVU and replaced by Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson).

Merkerson now plays Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med, so a completely new person will have to be brought in to lead the homicide division. It's not yet known who that person will be.

No other cast changes have been announced so far, so the rest of the main cast is likely returning:

Law Enforcement Side

Mechad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee

Prosecutor Side

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

You can also expect a wide variety of guest stars in each episode.

Both well-known and first-time actors have been known to play victims, suspects, judges, and defense attorneys.

Will There Be Any Crossover Episodes with Other Law & Order Shows?

There were no crossovers during Law & Order Season 23, but that might have been because all three Law & Order shows had shortened TV seasons thanks to the writers' and actors' strikes.

If it fits the storyline, there's no reason there couldn't be a crossover.

In addition to full-fledged crossovers, there could be cameo appearances by characters from other shows in the franchise.

For example, the detectives could consult briefly with Law & Order: SVU's Olivia Benson about a case involving rape or sexual assault.

Although Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to Peacock, NBC's ownership of Peacock shouldn't preclude crossover appearances on other Law & Order shows.

When Will Law & Order Season 24 Premiere?

The exact premiere date has not yet been announced, but the Law & Order shows usually begin airing at the end of September of each year. Check back for updates!

How Many Episodes Will Law & Order Season 24 Have?

We don't know the exact number of episodes yet, but most seasons have 22 episodes (except the shortened strike season.)

Is There a Trailer for Law & Order Season 24?

We don't have a trailer yet, but we will update this post once one is released!

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.