Mamie Laverock: When Calls the Heart Star on Life Support After Fall From Balcony

It's our sad duty to report devastating news about a talented young actress best known for her work on one of TV's most beloved shows.

When Calls the Heart fans will recognize 19-year-old Mamie Laverock from her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark series.

Sadly, it was revealed today that Laverock is currently on life support after suffering a near-fatal fall.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, Laverock's recent troubles began on May 11 when she suffered an unspecified "medical emergency."

Her mother, Nicole Compton, “was able to get there in time to save her life."

The actress was transported to a nearby hospital in Vancouver, where she showed “signs of improvement.”

But just as the family was beginning to feel optimistic about Mamie's chances for a full recovery, another tragedy struck.

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” her loved ones wrote.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they added.

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

“I love this family, my heart is broken,” tweeted Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan.

“A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can,” she added, along with a link to the GoFundMe page.

“They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

At press time, the nature of Laverock's injuries was unclear.

Laverock has played Rosaleen on When Calls the Heart since the show began.

Rosaleen is the daughter of Molly, and she returned on When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 7 to share news about nursing school.

Her real journey was to aid in Henry Gowan's redemption arc, as she was devastated and blamed him for the mining disaster that took her father and many other men in Coal Valley, now Hope Valley.

Rosaleen didn't trust that Henry had changed, and it took a while for them to discover common ground, but she opened her heart to forgiveness.

It was an incredible story and imperative to the growth of both characters, which ultimately allowed the town to move beyond the past and into the future.

The GoFundMe for the teen actress has already exceeded its goal, raising nearly $15,000 Canadian.

But Mamie and her family have a very long road ahead of them, and no matter what happens, they'll need all the help they can get.

Thankfully, the community centering around this beloved series has already risen to the occasion.

Our thoughts go out to Mamie and her loved ones, and we'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, please consider contributing to the family's GoFundMe page.

Share your favorite Rosaleen Sullivan memories in the comments section below.

