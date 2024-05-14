Nicolas Cage Lands First TV Role, The Boys Renewed for Season 5 & More Amazon News

Amazon had its inaugural upfront presentation today, and it may hold the most exciting information we’ve seen so far.

Amazon MGM Studios has been entertaining us for a while now, but they’ve got even more on tap, with The Boys Season 5 locked, a Legally Blonde-related series, the Cross trailer, and news about Nicolas Cage as a washed-up superhero.

Let the good times roll!

Elle, a Series in the Legally Blonde Universe, Ordered to Series

Prime Video announced that it has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media.

Creator Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner and executive producer, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt also serving as executive producers.

Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity in ways that only our beloved Elle could do.

What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine - along with our amazing writer, Laura Kittrell - for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!” said Reese Witherspoon.

“One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Date Announced and Official Trailer Released

Prime Video unveiled a first look at the upcoming second season of the hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will debut globally on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Stunning new Season Two key art was also revealed today, featuring the return of Charlie Vickers in the role of Sauron, one of the world’s greatest literary villains, appearing in a new form - one that will aid him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth.

The debut teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey back to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, and shows the ascending evil presence of Sauron as he continues his vengeful quest for complete power.

Showcasing the cinematic splendor that the series is known for, and heralding the return of many fan favorite characters, including Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor, this first-look also reveals the much-anticipated creation of more Rings. In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned.

Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith Renewed for Season 2

Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season.

From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series, a reimagining of the 2005 film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

The eight-episode series debuted on February 2 and quickly became a top series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

“The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan.

The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone.

Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Cross Renewed for Season 2, Official Season 1 Teaser Trailer Released

Prime Video revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original Series Cross along with the series’ renewal for a second season.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series.

Joining the season two cast are Wes Chatham (The Expanse, Ahsoka), Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy’s), and Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy); Johnny Ray Gill (Underground) will be upped to a series regular role.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Aldis Hodge stars as the titular character and also serves as a producer on the series. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

“Bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross,” said Sanders.

“Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season.”

"I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don't happen by accident,” says Ben Watkins, creator and showrunner of Cross.

“Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far.

“It's also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can't wait to run it back even bigger and better.”

The Boys Renewed for Season 5

The Boys has been ordered for a fifth season. The Boys will premiere its diabolical fourth season on June 13, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

“The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” said Sanders.

“We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

“The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order,” said Eric Kripke, Showrunner for The Boys.

“The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about.”

“Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride,” says Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“And we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next.”

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Nicolas Cage to Star in Noir TV Series, Based on Spider-Man Noir

MGM+ and Prime Video announced that they have ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Pig, Dream Scenario) will star in the series. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

The highly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel and then globally on Prime Video.

Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Sanders.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.

Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn't ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” said Katherine Pope, President Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.