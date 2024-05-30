Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Friday the 13th

It's Friday the 13th for the liars in their pretty little universe, and things are already looking unlucky for the girls in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 5.

Summer is officially underway, and the girls are now up against many threats, with Bloody Rose picking her way through the group with her tests.

It's safe to say that Pretty Little Liars: Summer School sets very different stakes for the girls after the previous season's events, and things may be more complicated than they seem.

Right off the bat, this Spooky Spaghetti trend seems to be getting out of hand, with forum visitors partaking in some truly messed-up viral challenges.

If you're reading this review, you likely already know what that challenge was, but it bears repeating. Slicing into the middle of the forehead. That has to be illegal in multiple ways.

With the season at the halfway point, it's feeling like the killer is not in the Waters family at all but is likely a zealot from the Spooky Spaghetti site. Or even a group of similarly, radically minded crazy people.

It's possible Dr. Sullivan could be involved in the overall Bloody Rose plot as she does have all the necessary info, but it seems a little too convenient.

Mouse: Does anyone actually know how we got connected to Dr. Sullivan in the first place?

Noa: Our moms set it up for us, but who knows how they found her? Permalink: Our moms set it up for us, but who knows how they found her?

While the breach of consent regarding the doctor recording sessions with the girls is a valid concern, they are far from ready to live a therapy-free existence.

The episodes have been a little inconsistent, with Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 1 starting things off violently and filled with holiday themes.

But now the killing has ground to a complete halt. I could understand if this iteration of the show fell under the same as the original series, but as a Max project, I expected a little more delivery of action.

Mouse probably isn't complaining about the lack of danger, as she's had it pretty easy for the last couple of episodes. Her biggest issue is keeping her grandmother off of Spooky Spaghetti.

She's likely just enjoying the freedom of not having her moms around. She deserved a small break after nearly dying from exfixiation in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 3.

Things are looking really good for Tabby now. She seems less triggered with each episode, allowing her bond with Christian to grow even more. I still don't trust him, though.

There's just something about an over-eager romantic interest that screams red flag to me, and it's not an unheard concept as slasher films like Scream, Sorority Row, and Valentine's Day love to use the "lover" twist.

First of all, I'm proud to be a black filmmaker with a perspective that people like you will never have. But that's not why I got the call, Wes. I got the call because I'm good, my voice is unique, and I'm needed. And if you know so much, then why are you the one barreling towards thirty like the Train to Busan working in the same movie theater as me, a teenager? Tabby Permalink: First of all, I'm proud to be a black filmmaker with a perspective that people like you will...

Either way, it's nice to see the character regain her power. Watching her read into Wes, throwing all his privilege back into his face, was particularly entertaining.

Things are looking up for the movie maven, and if horror rules are applied, she could be next on Bloody Rose's chopping block.

Seriously looking for advice here. How are we supposed to focus on like geometry while someone is trying to murder us? Tabby Permalink: Seriously looking for advice here. How are we supposed to focus on like geometry while...

As her friend Faran recently found out, Bloody Rose doesn't play around when it comes to her test, but in all honesty, Faran's test was confusing at first.

On the initial viewing of the episode, it seemed like she was supposed to carry the metal beam somewhere until the end of the test when it became clear that she was meant to hold it up for two hours. Viewers could feel it in their hamstrings.

I wanted to stop her and save us. I thought I could put an end to all this shit once and for all. I thought I'd be strong enough, but I wasn't and I failed. Faran Permalink: I wanted to stop her and save us. I thought I could put an end to all this shit once and for...

However, that's the least of Faran's problems after discovering that Henry is more involved with his church than she initially thought.

Faran: It was hard for me to come clean with you about what I've been going through. That was our business, Henry. My business.

Henry: And I'm sorry that you found out about it the way you did, but I was looking for guidance in a non-judgmental, safe space. Look, I wish you'd come. Permalink: And I'm sorry that you found out about it the way you did, but I was looking for guidance in...

Seriously, what in the world was going on in that youth meeting? Freedom of religion for all, but Faran wasn't wrong when she described the church as being a "full-blown cult."

She might've been dodging more bullets than she realized by breaking up with Henry, but time will tell because Bloody Rose is not shy of cutting up church kids, as audiences saw at the end of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 2.

Speaking of breakups in relationships, it would appear that Imogen is due for a long estrangement from her father after the events of "Friday the 13th."

This was an awkward situation to begin with, but I'm going to have to side with Imogen's dad on this one.

I know the girl was hurting and triggered from seeing her mom's ring, but her dad said it was his mom's ring, and I'm sorry, but that's a family heirloom.

Whatever happened between Imogen's parents is between them and certainly doesn't require Imogen to pull a knife on her dad's fiance.

She definitely crossed a line, but in her defense, she's had a killer year.

Imogen: If only this could be the entirety of our lives. Being normal girls talking about their almost boyfriends.

Tabby: Without some other psycho in yet another mask trying to kill us. Yeah, that'd be nice. Permalink: Without some other psycho in yet another mask trying to kill us. Yeah, that'd be nice.

The same excuses can not be made for another pretty little liar named Noa.

What is going on in this girl's head? Sure, she had a friendship with Jen that leaned romantically, but Noa didn't seem to have any self-control.

It's bad enough that she was still dating Shawn when Noa went to jail and did what she did, but to pick things back up months later is another level of delusion.

First, the girl dares to ask Shawn for money to get Jen out of jail in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 1 Episode 4, and then she turns around and has sex with her.

At least Jen is trying to do right by Shawn, which is more than Noa can say.

Noa: Where are you going?

Jen: I'm the reason Shawn gave you the money. So, thinking I need to come up with two grand to make things right. Permalink: I'm the reason Shawn gave you the money. So, thinking I need to come up with two grand to...

Oh, Noa. It's no wonder Bloody Rose decided it was time to test her. If she let the girl go any longer, the skeletons would fall out of her closet on their own.

There is not much in the way of Kelly in this episode, but it's at the midway point of the season, and she hasn't had to deal with anything beyond church drama. At least her pleasant nature persists, and it's nice to see her being friends with the liars.

My truth is, I was cruel to Faran because I was jealous of her. I was jealous of her talent. Thankfully, she game me a second chance. She found me when I was hurting myself, and we became friends. And, I love her for it. Kelly Permalink: My truth is, I was cruel to Faran because I was jealous of her. I was jealous of her talent....

So, that's three liars done with their tests and three who have passed each test more or less. Now, there's just Imogen and Tabby.

Who do you think will be next on Bloody Rose's list? Do you think one person acts as Bloody Rose or a whole group from Spooky Spaghetti?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when we review the next episode of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School!

