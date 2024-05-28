St. Denis Medical Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Medical shows are always popular with audiences; the same is true of most comedy series.

St. Denis Medical is a new comedy set to premiere in 2024, providing a good mix of both.

In the grand tradition of such shows as Superstore, the mockumentary-style show promises a lot of laughs. Here's what we know about it so far.

What is St. Denis Medical?

St. Denis Medical is a new mockumentary sitcom coming to NBC in the fall of 2024.

The sitcom is expected to be similar to not only Superstore but also The Office in terms of the style of humor it includes.

Since medical and comedy programs are usually highly attractive to audiences, the show is already receiving considerable attention.

It is one of three new series NBC plans to launch in fall 2024.

The other two are a medical drama called Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto of Star Trek and a sitcom called Happy's Place starring Reba McEntire.

What is the Setting of St. Denis Medical?

The setting of St. Denis Medical is a hospital called St. Denis Medical Centre.

According to NBC, the fictional hospital is located in Oregon, but we don't know how much Oregon itself may be integrated into the plotlines.

Many other great shows have been set in Oregon, including Grimm and Eureka, so it is in good company.

TV Shows Should Make Stars, Not Depend on Them

The hospital itself is said to be both understaffed and underfunded.

Those points are likely to figure into the plotlines and jokes quite a bit.

Who Created St. Denis Medical

St. Denis Medical was the brainchild of Justin Spitzer.

Justin also created NBC hits Superstore and American Auto.

He is teaming up with Eric Ledgin, which isn't a first for the duo.

Ledgin worked as a writer and executive producer alongside Spitzer on American Auto and Superstore.

The fact that they are a proven power duo in the comedy production is exciting and bodes well for the show.

Who Are the St. Denis Medical Stars?

Wendi McLendon-Covey headlines the cast of St. Denis Medical.

She is best known for playing Beverly Goldberg on the long-running hit series The Goldbergs (2013-2023).

The Goldbergs: Here's Why the Series Finale Lacked Closure

Beverly Goldberg was a rarely iconic and recognizable character, and her creation was like catching lightning in a bottle.

They say lightning never strikes the same spot twice, but we hope it strikes the same star twice.

That would mean Wendi's new character, Joyce, will be an equally big hit.

Another major comedic star you can see on St. Denis Medical is David Alan Grier.

Those who grew up in the 1990s know him best from his work on the sketch comedy show In Living Color, but he has had many other roles over the years.

The comedian and stage and screen star is also a talented voice actor.

He has previously voiced characters for animated shows such as The Proud Family and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Grier is keeping busy in 2024, appearing in the film The American Society of Magical Negroes as Roger and on St. Denis Medical as a character named Ron.

Notably, Josh Lawson also plays a main character.

The Australia-born actor is perhaps best known for his ongoing role as Doug Guggenheim on the series House of Lies.

Classic TV Is the Perfect Binge-Watch for So Many Reasons

Lawson appeared on several episodes of The Librarians, which is getting revived by the CW.

A movie character for which he is well known is Kano from Mortal Kombat (2021).

He is joined on St. Denis Medical by Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear), Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Alison Tolman (Fargo).

What is Known About the St. Denis Medical Main Characters?

Not much is known about the St. Denis Medical characters so far.

Only their first names and essential character traits have been released.

McLendon-Covey plays Joyce, who is the hospital's executive director.

She has big dreams for the hospital's success and a no-nonsense attitude.

Her history includes time as an oncological surgeon before taking on the role of hospital head.

Grier plays one of the doctors in the Emergency Department.

His character, Ron, struggles to balance work and personal issues.

Why We Need More Mockumentary-Style Shows Like The Office and Modern Family

NBC.com describes Ron as a man who is unlucky in love.

He is a divorced doctor who could use a shift in karma, especially romantic karma.

Trauma surgeon Bruce (Lawson) is a self-confident go-getter of a surgeon.

His description suggests that he might be too full of himself, but that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Serena and Matt (Kim and Leeper, respectively) are Emergency Room nurses.

As the series opens, it's Matt's first day.

Serena is already working in the Emergency Department and is described as heavily into homeopathy.

When Will St. Denis Medical Air?

NBC has yet to announce the specific premiere date for St. Denis Medical.

However, it is confirmed that it will air back-to-back with Night Court on Tuesday evenings.

Night Court: Flawed as Great TV, Effective as Comfort Food

It will begin airing sometime in the fall.

NBC has also stated that The Voice and The Irrational will follow the pair of comedies.

For those of us who like comedies, dramas, and competition shows, that's an enticing lineup that promises to entertain us on Tuesday evenings.

When and Where Can You Stream St. Denis Medical?

Peacock is the NBC streaming app.

That's where you'll find episodes of St. Denis Medical after they become available to stream.

Each episode will be available on Peacock the day after it initially airs on NBC.

Since episodes are expected to air on Tuesdays, they'll become available to stream on Wednesdays.

What are your predictions, hopes, and expectations for St. Denis Medical?

Will it reach the heights of shows like The Office?

Can Joyce ever reach the iconic status of Beverly Goldberg?

Let us know in the comments below!

Jessica Kosinski is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.