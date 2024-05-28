The Ark Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Look Photos

Ark One is sailing into Season 2!

Yes, The Ark was renewed for a second season way back in April of 2023.

But like just about everything else in the world of television, production was delayed by the dual writer and actors' strikes.

Thankfully, the cult series is now set to return to SyFy for its highly anticipated sophomore outing.

The network announced today that The Ark Season 2 will premiere on July 17.

SyFy also released some first-look images along with a brief description of what we can expect from our favorite space-faring crew.

"The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race," reads the press release.

"In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow."

Yes, it's a sci-fi premise that's troublingly plausible in a world where billionaires are suddenly very interested in exploring other planets!

The Ark Season 1 received mixed reviews but found a loyal fan base.

SyFy reports that it averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode, which is not too shabby for a relatively low-budget series on a lesser-known basic cable network.

The show's first season can currently be streamed on Peacock.

For a series set 100 years in the future, The Ark Season 1 was refreshingly old-school in both its look and tone.

The premise might be a little dark, but this is wholesomely optimistic sci-fi that's likely to appeal to fans of Star Trek and its many spinoffs.

If it can deliver more of the same in Season 2, The Ark might be able to remain afloat for many years to come.

What do you think, TV Fanatics? Are you looking forward to reboarding The Ark?

