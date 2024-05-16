The News of Happy Gilmore 2 Has Us Grinning from Ear to Ear

OMG, it's finally happened.

Adam Sandler fans are getting a Happy Gilmore 2, nearly 30 years in the making.

The sequel of the 1996 hit comedy is a dual project between Netflix and Happy Madison Productions, Sandler's company.

Sandler hooked a generation of viewers with his crass, blue-collar character infiltrating one of the most white-collar sports.

With his anger management issues and working-class mannerisms, we felt like he was one of us. And we couldn't help but root for him to win.

Happy Gilmore couldn't cut it as a hockey player, but it turned out he was hellah good at golf -- with a custom hockey stick golf club.

And fans loved him, turning golf into a spectator sport that drew all the wrong crowds.

At least, that's how Shooter McGavin -- played by Christopher McDonald -- felt. He tried so hard to earn that gold jacket, only to lose it to a scuzzy amateur golfer wannabe.

That had to hurt.

Obviously, enough that he's ready for a rematch all these years later. It will be awesome to see where Happy and Shooter are decades after the great shootout of '96.

Happy joined the golf circuit to earn enough to save his grandmother's home. It's going to be interesting to see what drives him to return to the game after all this time.

Sandler plans to reprise his role as Gilmore, and McDonald is thrilled to return as Shooter. Other cast members haven't been mentioned.

Could Sandler incorporate his usual crew of friends, including Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Scheider, Nick Swardson, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, and his wife Jackie Sandler?

Sadly, some of the key characters from Happy Gilmore won't be able to return for the sequel.

Carl Weathers -- Chubbs, the one-handed golf instructor -- and Joe Flaherty -- the annoying haggler in the audience -- have passed away.

Bob Barker -- The Price is Right -- also passed on, leaving room for a new celeb cameo.

Sandler has mentioned an interest in having Drew Carey as a way to honor the talk show host who threw hands with Gilmore during a team matchup.

We haven't been told of the plot for Happy Gilmore 2, and we don't have an expected release date. But we have hope, and that will have to be good enough for now.

But be sure you're following TV Fanatic because we'll be obsessing over all things Sandler, including any other potential Happy Madison sequels we may get in the future.

How do you feel about a sequel to the greatest golf matchup in history?

And what other Adam Sandler movies are you hoping to see done next?

Fingers crossed for another Billy Madison. It's time to see if he ever grew up and procreated.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.