When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Facing the Music

An old friend returned and swore he had changed.

When Tom Thornton returned on When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 7, he did so partly to visit his brother Jack's gravesite and partly to see Elizabeth.

He hadn't planned to scout the Hope Valley choir for an upcoming festival, but it was challenging to say no when several women ambushed him.

Being the younger brother, it was hard for Tom to return and hear what a legend Jack was and know so many of these people remembered his screw-ups from when he was younger.

That's why Tom wanted to prove himself with his new job and show that he could succeed working for someone famous like JB Sweeney.

While Elizabeth wanted to believe in Tom, part of her was wary of getting the choir involved in one of his schemes, so she never brought it up.

However, two excited teenagers did, and they planted the idea in Minnie's head.

How Minnie, Florence, and Molly ambushed Tom at his lunch with Faith was hilarious.

He didn't have a chance to say no.

Convincing the rest of the choir was just as difficult since they all thought they needed more time to rehearse, but since the Canfields were persuasive, everyone eventually agreed.

Joseph: Why rehearse twice a week if we’re not willing to shine our light?

Minnie: But we all have to agree. Can I see a show of hands?

The choir sounded much better than they did in When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 8 and quickly made it in.

When Tom announced the entry fee was $65 or $5 a person, people started getting suspicious, especially since $5 was a lot of money back in the 1920s.

Tom didn't mention a fee beforehand, which hurt his credibility. People like Nathan wouldn't just hand over money without asking questions.

Tom: I swear everything is on the level. Elizabeth, you have to know I would never do anything to put you at risk.

Elizabeth: I know.

Nathan: I’ll take your word for it.

Unfortunately, while Tom believed everything was legitimate, JB Sweeney screwed everyone over, and Tom was an easy target because of his past.

He changed because he didn't run, too, and Elizabeth and Nathan agreed to help him.

Tom could be a welcome addition to Hope Valley.

Elizabeth and Jack need family around, and it would allow him and Faith to get to know each other again.

Faith hasn't dated anyone since Carson left town at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 8, and she's complained she's felt aimless recently.

Raising Lilly has helped, and the two are adorable, but no one knows how long Lilly will be with Faith.

Therefore, Faith doesn't want to get too attached for fear of losing the child, and that is evident when she doesn't know how to refer to Lilly when introducing the child to Tom.

Tom charmed Faith and Lilly, and he seemed good with children, which could work in their favor if they became more serious.

Remembering Jack's birthday was a nice touch.

It allowed Elizabeth to honor her late husband and admit she doesn't grieve him as much. He'll always be necessary because he's Jack's dad.

However, she and Nathan finally discussed that he's not in Jack's shadow, and that's progress.

They didn't have many romantic moments but worked together towards a common goal.

Everyone's favorite investigative team was back at it. Rosemary and Bill were determined to prove that Clayton Pike was innocent and that Montague coerced him into confessing.

Rosemary also found her ace in the hole- an interview with his mom, and she wanted to talk to her.

While Nathan heard Mrs. Pike was biased, he gave Rosemary Mrs. Pike's info.

Mrs. Pike was as forgetful as he claimed since she arrived in Hope Valley just as Rosemary and Bill were leaving for Union City.

Rosemary: What are you doing here?

Mrs. Pike: A lady reporter invited me. She’s going to prove that my son, Clayton, is innocent.

Lee: Well, Mrs. Pike, meet the lady reporter.

Rosemary: Rosemary Coulter, at your service.

Mrs. Pike and Rosemary hit it off, and it almost seemed like Bill wasn't needed.

Mrs. Pike was impressed that a woman was leading this investigation and saw Rosemary as an ally.

At first, it was difficult to tell if her hip injury was a convenient story to protect her son, but it seemed like Montague coerced Clayton to confess by paying for her surgery, and those flowers he sent were a reminder.

This was circumstantial evidence, though, and they still needed proof.

It appears this investigation isn't over, and they need to speak with the man himself -- Clayton Pike.

While Rosemary and Bill tried to help Lucas, Lucas dug himself into a deeper hole and started taking his friends and right-hand men, Henry and Lee, with him.

Edwin only cared about the votes. He didn't have Lucas's best interests in mind.

I suspect he might even be working with Montague since he repeatedly pushed working with him.

Edwin: Might I remind you that this resort is the centerpiece of your grand vision? You’ve promised prosperity and jobs.

Lucas: I’m committed to fulfilling that promise, but not with either of them.

Lucas has always longed to make Hope Valley a better place for the next generation, but someone was spreading lies about him and making that impossible.

Lucas had hoped that Lee could get some bids for the resort, but he struck out, too.

Lucas was totally desperate when he began thinking that someone local like himself, Lee, or Henry should bid on the resort, but as Lee reminded him, they all had a conflict of interest.

Chris McNally recently hinted that Lucas makes some unscrupulous choices he has to live with.

Lucas wrestled with using the government emergency funds to place a bid, but Henry was uneasy with this idea.

Henry: Look, Lucas, I know you’re a gambler, but is this a bet you want to make?

Lucas: It would only be temporary and just enough to get the ball rolling.

Henry: What if you never find someone to take it over? Who will pay for it?

Lucas refused to work with Montague until the Benson Hills oil company declared bankruptcy.

Lucas didn't want families struggling to survive. Will he work with him, or is he snooping for information?

While the last few episodes have improved by including more community storylines and allowing Elizabeth and Nathan's relationship to flourish, the cast still feels bloated.

Some storylines aren't covered for a few weeks, while others only get a few minutes of play on each episode.

The series tries to please all the fans, but this isn't working.

What did you think of "Facing the Music," Hearties?

What storylines do you want to see more of?

Do you believe that Tom has changed his ways?

Have Rosemary and Bill found the proof they need to prove Clayton Pike's innocence?

Is Lucas turning to the dark side?

We would love to hear your thoughts, so please share them with us below.

