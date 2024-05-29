When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers: Montague's Return Affects Lucas's Credibility

When Calls the Heart continues to bring drama to Hope Valley.

Spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 9 hint that most of the residents are displeased to see Montague return to their town.

That feeling may increase once Rosemary's article gets published, making Lucas public enemy number two.

A few weeks ago, Chris McNally hinted that one of his decisions would put him at odds with Rosemary and Lee, and this must be part of it.

After Montague tried to steal their land and water in Season 10, no one trusted him, especially Bill, since Montague stole his land and conned Madeline and Jamie.

Things are bound to get complicated because Bill and Rosemary have invested so much time trying to protect Lucas from Montague, who they believe tried to kill him.

Unless Lucas brings Montague to town to try and sniff details out of him, bringing him to Hope Valley will feel like a slap in the face to his friends.

Since the new writers took over, they've revamped Lucas's character to focus only on bettering Hope Valley. While Lucas always wanted to improve the town, he used to value his friends' opinions, especially Henry or Lee's wisdom.

He could lose several of his friends unless he eliminates Edwin as his campaign manager and starts realizing his mistakes.

Lucas never even asked anyone if they wanted a resort. While it would improve the job market, is it worth working with someone like Montague who will stab them in the back?

They must raise the money or wait for the right opportunity. As a journalist, Rosemary's words carry a lot of weight.

Lucas needs her on his side and not as an adversary.

"Truth Be Told" looks to be emotional, angsty, and full of drama for many characters.

Mamie Laverock: When Calls the Heart Star on Life Support After Fall From Balcony

The weekly promo hints that Faith will receive a phone call about Lilly's grandmother, who has recovered and is ready to be released.

That's not what I saw coming at all. Even though it was dark, I assumed Lilly's grandmother would die, and Faith would get legal guardianship.

The series had been pushing Faith's need for a family and motherhood.

It seems cruel to rip it all away from her again.

Faith has loved Lilly as part of her family since the beginning of Season 11. She revamped her life to include a small child and couldn't imagine her life without Lilly.

Hopefully, after all the time they spent together, Faith and Lilly won't be cut out of each other's lives altogether. That wouldn't be healthy for either of them.

Hallmark Mystery Series: Ranked!

Abrupt changes can be complex for young children, and while Lilly has missed her grandmother, she has also adapted to her routine with Faith and her friends.

Changes can be challenging for children of all ages. Many adopted teenagers question their identity, so Allie is at the typical age to ask more questions about her birth father.

It doesn't help that she overheard Nathan tell Faith that her father wasn't really dead.

That's going to open up another can of worms with her distrusting Nathan or questioning if her birth father ever wanted her.

Being a teen girl is hard enough, but adding these challenges makes things more complex.

I think Nathan's in for a bunch of questions, similar to when his father visited in When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 2, and he tried to keep Allie away.

Allie is older now and yearns to understand why certain family members have been kept away from her.

Excuses and platitudes won't cut it any longer. Nathan will have to tell his niece the truth, whatever it is.

More than likely, Allie's dad had trouble coping after her mom died and couldn't deal with taking care of himself, let alone a small child.

Elizabeth will be the ideal person to help the Grants through this emotional ordeal.

While many fans would rather see them on romantic dates, part of Nathan and Elizabeth's charm is that they can handle anything together.

The romantic walks or picnics would be fun, but it's more fulfilling to see them fix problems related to their family. Elizabeth has been a mother figure to Allie for years.

Classic TV Is the Perfect Binge Watch For So Many Reasons

Elizabeth also struggles with Jack growing up, though those scenes look cuter.

From the spoiler photos, Jack spends the day with Uncle Bill, who shows him how to ride a horse.

In the When Calls a Heart Season 11 Episode 8 Review, I mentioned that Bill needed more to do.

While I still think he needs more of a storyline, this is an adorable use of his time.

It's always heartwarming to see him with his godson, and that series remembers all the meaningful relationships on the show.

What are you looking forward to seeing in "Truth Be Told." Hearties? Have dark times come for Lucas, or can his friends save him? Will you miss seeing Lilly with Faith? What is Nathan hiding about Allie's birth father? We'd love to hear your thoughts, so please share them with us below. When Calls the Heart airs at 9/8c on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.