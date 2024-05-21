Will Trent Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Do You See the Vision

What looked like a predictable season finale ended on a devastating cliffhanger.

The GBI and the APD were stumped in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 10 as more sex offenders were murdered.

The team practiced some unusual methods to try to crack the case until Will hit the jackpot.

As the bodies stacked up with the name similarities, the same grew more frazzled.

All the victims wore glasses, were asphyxiated, and were found dead with a toy in their mouth.

Since the newest victim had broken ribs, Michael wondered if someone had done a wrong version of the Heimlich Maneuver and demonstrated it on Pete.

That didn't work.

Will got his breakthrough while watching Angie and Betty playing together, though no one understood Will's train of thought until he had Michael and Caroline demonstrate.

This was the most Caroline's ever been involved in a case.

Will was positive that the killer drugged their victims and slowly suffocated them to make them suffer.

Will: It’s personal. Male serial killers don’t care about death. They’re in it for the torture. The death is just a by-product. Women serial killers want to be present at the moment of death.

Faith: Revenge fantasy?

Will: Exactly.

It sounded like she was a rape victim, so they needed to find her and where she was meeting these perverts before someone else was harmed.

Michael added a bit of comic relief as he stood on Franklin's desk, demanding if anyone recognized that red ticket.

He and Will didn't fit in at the roller skating rink, and I almost wondered if the cashier was involved when she complained that Connor Pierce, another pervert brushed against her butt, and the cops hadn't done anything about it.

That would have been too easy. Faith and Will got a lead from a past case connecting Pierce to a young girl named Strawberry girl, who made yet another date.

Featuring the timelines from Will and Angie's perspectives helped decipher the similarities and differences.

They both were ready to start a family and fill that house with children, a fact that Amanda fully supported.

After all this time, Amanda recognized that Angie had grown, and vulnerability and sensitivity made her a thorough agent who was fantastic with troubled teens.

The GBI would be lucky to have her.

Franklin also had good advice that Angie could relapse if something happened between her and Will, and she would still be forced to work with him daily. Did he have a crystal ball?

He cares for her and her well-being so much.

After hearing Crystal's survivor story, it made perfect sense. Her mother never supported her, and she even started dating another creep, so Crystal returned to Atlanta.

Even while Angie embraced the girl, she felt the pieces falling down around them.

Angie tried to deny that Crystal committed those murders, but she couldn't after seeing the evidence board or the men's glasses in Crystal's apartment.

It's challenging to see Crystal as a full-fledged serial killer when she was the one attacked.

I'm still unsure if all those men attacked her or she associated them with Lenny, and killing them was reactionary.

She would have had a decent insanity plea if only Angie had gotten Crystal to turn herself in.

Angie: Crystal, what is happening? Am I losing my mind?

Crystal: They deserved it.

Angie: No.

Crystal: You understand. You know they deserved it!

This case got intense and murky.

While Angie was still grieving Crystal's death, Faith and Will harassed her with questions about how much she knew. Angie needed someone there on her side.

Franklin or the Captain should have been there with Michael busy with family drama. It looked like the GBI vs the APD, but I question where Amanda's loyalty stood.

She knew better than anyone what Angie went through and that you protect other women from horrible monsters.

We saw that in Will Trent Season 2 Episode 5.

Will needed to look the other way for once and follow his heart and not his strict code of ethics.

If these men were sick monsters preying on teen girls, it's hard to feel sympathy that they died. He could have had his happy ending if he looked away.

Will's polarizing decision will divide the team and the viewers. Likely, only Faith will blindly stand by him.

Even Amanda seemed devastated by his decision since she wanted him and Angie to find happiness together.

Angie: I thought you might choose me.

The captain: Hey kid, we’re going to make this as painless as possible.

Franklin: What’s happening? Trent, what did you just do? Man, what did you just do?

Out of the team, Will sees things in black and white and right and wrong the most.

He has difficulty seeing shades of gray, which we witnessed when Amanda sought revenge on the man who assaulted her.

In reality, Will's arrest of Angie was a conflict of interest.

Almost all of them were too closely involved, and the only time someone arrests their partner or significant other is in a soap opera.

As soon as I saw that flash-forward, I suspected it was fake since they wouldn't jump that many years in the future.

This sets up Season 3 since I'm unsure Will and Angie's relationship can withstand his betrayal. He didn't choose them.

Will Angie be out of chances at work?

Both Angie and Michael were dealt some life-changing shockers.

They've grown up this season, and I'm anxious to see if these setbacks will cause them to digress, grow stronger, or lean on each other.

