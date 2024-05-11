Will Trent Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will's Trip to Puerto Rico Brings More Questions

It's taken nearly two full seasons, but Will has finally built a genuine family connection with someone.

Bringing on John Ortiz to play Antonio Miranda has been a delight. He has a believable connection with Ramon Rodriquez, so Antonio wants to show him his heritage and family in Puerto Rico.

Spoilers for Will Trent Season 2 Episode 9 hint that after Will joins his uncle in Puerto Rico and returns home, he gets involved in a case involving his uncle's friend's death.

We've come to love how supportive Antonio has become of Will. That was evident especially as Will broke down as his memories came flooding back to him about his childhood trauma in Jack's home.

Will has never had a "real" family. He's had Angie since he met her through the foster care system, but that's tainted with its' own memories, and he's formed different bonds with his work colleagues.

But Antonio is Will's first blood relative, so hopefully, he's not hiding anything like a shady past. Seeing the two bond in Puerto Rico is eagerly anticipated.

Traveling to Puerto Rico is only partly about Will's need for respite. While he definitely needs one, he craves a connection to his birth mom, and this will be the way he learns more about her, Antonio, and his family.

Antonio has been eager to take Will to Puerto Rico and show him off to his friends and family. Were his motives pure, or did he have an ulterior motive?

The weekly promo shows Antonio introducing Will to all of his friends, including his old friend, Javi. One of Antonio's buddies looks a little too interested in Will working for the GBI, which infers they are planning something shady and expecting him to clean it up.

Will doesn't need to deal with the international murder of Antonio's friend Javi right now. Hopefully, he will bring Amanda or Angie along as a backup. He may need them if Antonio gets himself into a mess.

From the spoilers, it looks like Javi was murdered. I doubt Antonio killed his friend, but he could have been involved with something illegal, and Javi was the collateral damage.

Hopefully, Antonio was framed. After all, Will has been through, he does not need another relative to keep secrets from him. He's never had a male role model to depend on, and it would be devastating to break that developing relationship now.

Hopefully, it will be a misunderstanding, and Will and his team can clear Antonio, and the two will grow even closer from that experience.

Since Will Trent Season 2 only has two episodes left, it's also gearing up for an intense case in the last two installments. Faith and Ormewood investigate the mysterious death of a sex offender.

Initially, that pairing seemed odd, except that both Amanda and Angie are survivors of sex crimes so that the case may have been too close to home.

However, now I suspect those two went to Puerto Rico with Will, leaving Ormewood and Faith the only two in town to solve crimes. They've teamed up and worked well together, so they'll probably pick up on some interesting clues.

From what I've seen on TV shows like Law & Order: SVU or All Rise, a rape victim likely killed the sex offender, making the case even more murky than usual.

Even though the case is labeled "mysterious," sex offenders are almost always killed by a survivor or a family member. It's rarely by a random person.

It initially sounds like the first sex offender's death was a fluke, but as the series moves into the Season 2 finale, the case intensifies. Will and Angie also become engrossed in the case and find a marker that links the murders of these sex offenders.

This will get intense as there was likely a sex offender ring that attacked a certain kind of female victims, and now they're coming out of the woodwork wanting revenge.

These cases are tricky since murder is never right, but sexual assault victims often are sympathetic in their reasoning for killing their attackers.

Amanda, Will, and Angie may sympathize with the women, so these episodes could be very character-heavy if they explore both the sexual assault survivors and the sex offenders' mindsets.

While Will Trrent has improved character development, this season's storylines have been more brutally honest and violent, so observe this one.

Will Trent Season 2 has excelled at delving into character arcs, and many characters, especially Will, have come full circle.

Now that he's gained the truth about his childhood, he's reunited with Angie and gained a relative. He deserves some happiness, so hopefully, he doesn't lose it all in one swoop.

Over to you, Will Trent Fanatics. What are you looking forward to seeing in "Residente o Visitante?" Do you trust Antonio, or do you suspect he's hiding something? Why do you think Ormewood and Faith team up on this mysterious case? We'd love to hear your thoughts, so please share them with us below.

